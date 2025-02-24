BASHED JOURNO EFFECTS CITIZEN ARREST

A Bulawayo-based journalist Annahstacia Ndlovu, a correspondent for Voice of America (VOA), was forced to take matters into her own hands last week when she encountered one of the men who allegedly assaulted her in 2023 while she was covering violent skirmishes at the Fifth Avenue market.
The incident,
which saw Zanu PF members chasing away vendors who were not card-carrying
members of the ruling party, left Ndlovu and other journalists injured and
traumatised.
Despite
reporting the matter to the police, the case was closed last year without
arrests, with authorities stating they would reopen it once the accused were
identified, until Ndlovu unexpectedly crossed paths with one of her alleged
attackers in the city centre.
In a dramatic
turn of events, Ndlovu effected a citizen’s arrest and handed the suspect over
to the police.
“I was on my
way to Tsholotsho to cover farming stories when I saw one of the perpetrators
along the Registry Building opposite Mhahlandlela Government Complex. I’m not
sure if he was accused number one or two, but his name is Garikai Mukurazita,”
Ndlovu recounted in an interview with CITE.
“He wanted to
run away, but I held his hand. Lucky enough, I don’t know how God operates. The
investigating officer just came from Mhlahlandlela Government Complex the same
direction where we were going. I said to the investigating officer, ‘this is
the guy who assaulted me,’ and he said, ‘really?’ I said, ‘yes.’”
Ndlovu’s ordeal
highlights the risks journalists face in Zimbabwe and the lengths to which they
must go to seek accountability in a system often criticised for its failures.
“It was
traumatising to see the perpetrator again. It made me relive the beating I went
through and that of my colleagues,” she said, recounting how she and other
journalists were met with violence from alleged Zanu PF members when they
rushed to the Fifth Avenue market to cover skirmishes.
Upon arrival,
Ndlovu was assaulted, and her phone was damaged as she attempted to document
the incident.
However, the
case has been marred by delays and bureaucratic hurdles, raising questions
about the efficiency of Zimbabwe’s justice system and the challenges faced by
victims of political violence.
After taking
Mukurazita to Bulawayo Central Police Station, officers questioned him but
released him without detention.
Ndlovu only
learned of the court date when the police called her on Saturday, informing her
that the case was set to be heard this Monday.
At the Tredgold
Magistrate Court, the prosecution raised concerns about the incomplete docket,
highlighting the absence of key evidence, including the original video footage
from Ndlovu’s damaged phone and her medical reports.
“The prosecutor
asked why the case was coming to court now, yet it happened in 2023,” Ndlovu
explained.
“I had to show
her the video of the accused threatening me and asking me to switch off my
phone.”
The prosecution
instructed the police to extract the video footage from Ndlovu’s phone and make
sure all necessary documentation was included in the docket before the case
could proceed.
The police said
they would proceed by way of summons.
“I went back to
the police in the afternoon and the police said it’s not proper for them to
make another statement because one docket cannot have more than one statement
from the complainant,” Ndlovu said.
“I have to take
my damaged phone to the police for forensics, but I don’t know how they will
extract the footage since the phone is no longer functioning after they
assaulted me and damaged it. Forensics said it will take three days to extract
the videos. It means I won’t be having my phone for a period of three days.”
The journalist
said she has copies of the videos but the police want the original version.
Ndlovu’s case
underscores the systemic challenges faced by victims of crime in Zimbabwe,
particularly women and journalists.
“As an
empowered female journalist aware of my rights, it’s a challenge to access
justice. Imagine others who are less privileged and uninformed about their
rights,” she said.
“Fear is
another factor, as people are afraid to report crimes. The police’s delays in
arresting accused persons make you want to give up.”
The
journalist’s experience also highlights the broader issue of impunity in
Zimbabwe, where perpetrators of violence often evade accountability due to
inefficiencies in the justice system.
“A number of
people are going scot-free after committing crimes,” Ndlovu noted.
“This is very
common in Zimbabwe. Even in my case, the police know what is supposed to be in
the docket, but we have to keep going back to make sure everything is intact.”
Despite the
frustrations, Ndlovu remains determined to see the case through.
“It’s a long
process, and I just have to be patient,” she said.
“The accused is denying that he was at the
crime scene, but I recorded him. That’s how I was able to identify him.”
As she awaits
the next steps in her case, Ndlovu’s story has become a rallying cry for press
freedom and accountability in Zimbabwe. CITE
