BASHED JOURNO EFFECTS CITIZEN ARREST

A Bulawayo-based journalist Annahstacia Ndlovu, a correspondent for Voice of America (VOA), was forced to take matters into her own hands last week when she encountered one of the men who allegedly assaulted her in 2023 while she was covering violent skirmishes at the Fifth Avenue market.

The incident, which saw Zanu PF members chasing away vendors who were not card-carrying members of the ruling party, left Ndlovu and other journalists injured and traumatised.

Despite reporting the matter to the police, the case was closed last year without arrests, with authorities stating they would reopen it once the accused were identified, until Ndlovu unexpectedly crossed paths with one of her alleged attackers in the city centre.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ndlovu effected a citizen’s arrest and handed the suspect over to the police.

“I was on my way to Tsholotsho to cover farming stories when I saw one of the perpetrators along the Registry Building opposite Mhahlandlela Government Complex. I’m not sure if he was accused number one or two, but his name is Garikai Mukurazita,” Ndlovu recounted in an interview with CITE.

“He wanted to run away, but I held his hand. Lucky enough, I don’t know how God operates. The investigating officer just came from Mhlahlandlela Government Complex the same direction where we were going. I said to the investigating officer, ‘this is the guy who assaulted me,’ and he said, ‘really?’ I said, ‘yes.’”

Ndlovu’s ordeal highlights the risks journalists face in Zimbabwe and the lengths to which they must go to seek accountability in a system often criticised for its failures.

“It was traumatising to see the perpetrator again. It made me relive the beating I went through and that of my colleagues,” she said, recounting how she and other journalists were met with violence from alleged Zanu PF members when they rushed to the Fifth Avenue market to cover skirmishes.

Upon arrival, Ndlovu was assaulted, and her phone was damaged as she attempted to document the incident.

However, the case has been marred by delays and bureaucratic hurdles, raising questions about the efficiency of Zimbabwe’s justice system and the challenges faced by victims of political violence.

After taking Mukurazita to Bulawayo Central Police Station, officers questioned him but released him without detention.

Ndlovu only learned of the court date when the police called her on Saturday, informing her that the case was set to be heard this Monday.

At the Tredgold Magistrate Court, the prosecution raised concerns about the incomplete docket, highlighting the absence of key evidence, including the original video footage from Ndlovu’s damaged phone and her medical reports.

“The prosecutor asked why the case was coming to court now, yet it happened in 2023,” Ndlovu explained.

“I had to show her the video of the accused threatening me and asking me to switch off my phone.”

The prosecution instructed the police to extract the video footage from Ndlovu’s phone and make sure all necessary documentation was included in the docket before the case could proceed.

The police said they would proceed by way of summons.

“I went back to the police in the afternoon and the police said it’s not proper for them to make another statement because one docket cannot have more than one statement from the complainant,” Ndlovu said.

“I have to take my damaged phone to the police for forensics, but I don’t know how they will extract the footage since the phone is no longer functioning after they assaulted me and damaged it. Forensics said it will take three days to extract the videos. It means I won’t be having my phone for a period of three days.”

The journalist said she has copies of the videos but the police want the original version.

Ndlovu’s case underscores the systemic challenges faced by victims of crime in Zimbabwe, particularly women and journalists.

“As an empowered female journalist aware of my rights, it’s a challenge to access justice. Imagine others who are less privileged and uninformed about their rights,” she said.

“Fear is another factor, as people are afraid to report crimes. The police’s delays in arresting accused persons make you want to give up.”

The journalist’s experience also highlights the broader issue of impunity in Zimbabwe, where perpetrators of violence often evade accountability due to inefficiencies in the justice system.

“A number of people are going scot-free after committing crimes,” Ndlovu noted.

“This is very common in Zimbabwe. Even in my case, the police know what is supposed to be in the docket, but we have to keep going back to make sure everything is intact.”

Despite the frustrations, Ndlovu remains determined to see the case through.

“It’s a long process, and I just have to be patient,” she said.

“The accused is denying that he was at the crime scene, but I recorded him. That’s how I was able to identify him.”

As she awaits the next steps in her case, Ndlovu’s story has become a rallying cry for press freedom and accountability in Zimbabwe. CITE