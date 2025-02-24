THREE MINERS KILLED BY LIGHTNING

A tragic lightning strike at Chimurenga Mine, Vanguard in Mberengwa claimed the lives of three miners and left five others injured on February 19.
Midlands
Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector
Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Simbarashe Chimombe (23), Clemence
Mucheri (36), and Pardon Ncube (23).
The incident
occurred as the miners sought shelter in a wooden cabin at their workplace
during a storm. A lightning struck and the three were killed on the spot. The
other five have since been admitted at Mberengwa District Hospital. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment