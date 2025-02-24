THREE MINERS KILLED BY LIGHTNING

A tragic lightning strike at Chimurenga Mine, Vanguard in Mberengwa claimed the lives of three miners and left five others injured on February 19.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Simbarashe Chimombe (23), Clemence Mucheri (36), and Pardon Ncube (23).

The incident occurred as the miners sought shelter in a wooden cabin at their workplace during a storm. A lightning struck and the three were killed on the spot. The other five have since been admitted at Mberengwa District Hospital. TellZimNews