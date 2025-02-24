MAI DEMBO : LONG LIFE FOR CHIVAYO



Eunice Dembo, the widow of superstar sungura musician Leonard, says businessman Wicknell Chivayo has honoured her late husband’s legacy in a way she never dreamt of and she will pray for him to have a healthy and long life.

Mai Dembo was given a new Toyota Fortuner car and a US$50 000 cash donation to start her business.

Her two sons — Morgan and Tendai — and her daughter Fenistia were also given Toyota Aqua cars.

It all stems from her exclusive interview with H-Metro in which she laid to bare the challenges she was facing as a widow.

While she didn’t specifically appeal to Chivayo, the businessman plunged into the story when he posted a comment on the H-Metro story on our platforms.

On Friday, as the nation celebrated Youth Day, Chivayo gifted the Dembo family.

“National Youth Day is about SECURING THE FUTURE for all YOUNG Zimbabweans and no young person who carries the legacy of our HEROES should be left behind.

“It is in this spirit that I also want to recognise TENDAI, MORGAN, and FENISTIA DEMBO, the children of the Late MUSIC ICON who, like many Zimbabwean youth, are working hard to uphold their father’s legacy.

“You represent the next generation of artists, leaders and entrepreneurs, and it is only fitting that on such a day which celebrates youth empowerment you also get something.

“Please go to ENTERPRISE CAR SALES and see Madzibaba Chipaga and get a TOYOTA AQUA each,” he said on Friday.

Mai Dembo said: “Firstly, I want to thank my son (Chivayo) for remembering me. I am speechless, totally out of words to thank him. I never expected him to have it in his mind that I am there as his mother.

“He has donated cars and money to me and my three children, imagine four cars and US$50K to start our own business. This hard cash from my son Chivayo is for my business.”

She added: “I think my brothers, children and in-laws here are going to help me in my movements as you all know that I am no longer able to walk around alone. My dream now is to work hard so that one day I will invite my son (Chivayo) to come and witness the fruits of his gesture.

“I think it is historic that one artist receives four cars and US$50 000 on top. This has defined the late legendary Dembo’s legacy. May God give Chivayo many years of long healthy life.

“Look at how God has welcomed these blessings, the rain started at the exact minute when the car and cash were handed over to us.” H Metro