CHIMOMBE TRIAL RESUMES



The trial of business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe is set to resume this Monday at the High Court.

The pair face charges of defrauding the government of US$7 million in connection with a failed Presidential Goat Pass-on scheme, which was intended to benefit youths.

The trial, initially scheduled to begin in October of last year, has faced multiple delays, with the accused filing various applications, including one for referral to the Constitutional Court. However, the application for referral was dismissed on the grounds of lack of merit.

More than seven witnesses are expected to testify on behalf of the State. ZBC