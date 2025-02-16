THIEVES PLUNGE MPILO INTO DARKNESS

Thieves broke into a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) sub-station at Mpilo Central Hospital and stole critical infrastructure used to supply power to the referral hospital, forcing the medical institution to rely on diesel-powered generators.
The latest
incident, which occurred last Wednesday, adds to a growing crisis that has
plagued the hospital over the past two months, further straining its
operations.
Mpilo Central
Hospital public relations officer, Mrs Noma Mabhena, confirmed the incident and
raised concerns over the increasing cases of cable theft and vandalism.
“The hospital
has recorded yet another case of theft and vandalism on its power
infrastructure. These rising cases are a major concern,” said Mrs Mabhena.
She said a
police report had been filed at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) base located
within the hospital premises.
Bulawayo
Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, expressed concern
over the persistent attacks on the hospital’s power infrastructure.
“This situation
is incredibly alarming. I was informed that Mpilo Central Hospital had no
electricity for two days due to stolen cables. Hospital staff have warned that
critical operations, including surgeries, could be delayed or disrupted,
putting lives at risk,” said Minister Ncube.
The frequent
power cuts have put immense pressure on the hospital’s backup generators, which
are now being used as the primary power source. The situation has significantly
increased operational costs, particularly with the rising price of diesel.
“We have 10
generators, all meant to serve as backup power sources in emergencies. However,
due to the constant power outages, we are now relying on them for our daily
operations, which is financially unsustainable,” said Mr Phineas Sithole, the
hospital’s director of operations.
“These
generators consume about 300 litres of diesel per day, which adds up to 3 000
litres daily, costing us nearly US$4 800
per day.”
Mr Sithole
noted that while the hospital has a solar power system in place as part of the
Solar for Health initiative, the full integration of solar power into the
hospital’s main grid has not yet been completed.
The solar
system at the moment only supports the hospital’s laboratories.
This is not the
first time Mpilo Central Hospital has suffered from infrastructure vandalism.
In 2023, a similar incident left parts of the hospital without power for over
48 hours, affecting essential services such as maternity wards and intensive
care units. The hospital has also been a target for burglaries, including
thefts of medical supplies and equipment.
The theft and
vandalism of electricity infrastructure is a growing problem across the
country. Zesa reported losses exceeding US$2 million due to cable theft and
vandalism between January and October last year. Criminals frequently target
copper conductors, transformers and high-voltage pylons, causing widespread
power disruptions and economic setbacks.
The minimum
jail term for those convicted of vandalising Zesa infrastructure is 10 years
but it seems this is not deterrent enough. Herald
