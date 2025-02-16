THIEVES PLUNGE MPILO INTO DARKNESS

Thieves broke into a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) sub-station at Mpilo Central Hospital and stole critical infrastructure used to supply power to the referral hospital, forcing the medical institution to rely on diesel-powered generators.

The latest incident, which occurred last Wednesday, adds to a growing crisis that has plagued the hospital over the past two months, further straining its operations.

Mpilo Central Hospital public relations officer, Mrs Noma Mabhena, confirmed the incident and raised concerns over the increasing cases of cable theft and vandalism.

“The hospital has recorded yet another case of theft and vandalism on its power infrastructure. These rising cases are a major concern,” said Mrs Mabhena.

She said a police report had been filed at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) base located within the hospital premises.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, expressed concern over the persistent attacks on the hospital’s power infrastructure.

“This situation is incredibly alarming. I was informed that Mpilo Central Hospital had no electricity for two days due to stolen cables. Hospital staff have warned that critical operations, including surgeries, could be delayed or disrupted, putting lives at risk,” said Minister Ncube.

The frequent power cuts have put immense pressure on the hospital’s backup generators, which are now being used as the primary power source. The situation has significantly increased operational costs, particularly with the rising price of diesel.

“We have 10 generators, all meant to serve as backup power sources in emergencies. However, due to the constant power outages, we are now relying on them for our daily operations, which is financially unsustainable,” said Mr Phineas Sithole, the hospital’s director of operations.

“These generators consume about 300 litres of diesel per day, which adds up to 3 000 litres daily, costing us nearly US$4 800 per day.”

Mr Sithole noted that while the hospital has a solar power system in place as part of the Solar for Health initiative, the full integration of solar power into the hospital’s main grid has not yet been completed.

The solar system at the moment only supports the hospital’s laboratories.

This is not the first time Mpilo Central Hospital has suffered from infrastructure vandalism. In 2023, a similar incident left parts of the hospital without power for over 48 hours, affecting essential services such as maternity wards and intensive care units. The hospital has also been a target for burglaries, including thefts of medical supplies and equipment.

The theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure is a growing problem across the country. Zesa reported losses exceeding US$2 million due to cable theft and vandalism between January and October last year. Criminals frequently target copper conductors, transformers and high-voltage pylons, causing widespread power disruptions and economic setbacks.

The minimum jail term for those convicted of vandalising Zesa infrastructure is 10 years but it seems this is not deterrent enough.