SLAIN WOMAN'S BODY DUMPED AT LOVER'S HOUSE

In a dramatic act that left Kwekwe’s Mbizo residents shocked, relatives of a slain woman, Ms Anna Matambo, dumped her body on the verandah of her boyfriend’s residence in protest.
The boyfriend
allegedly axed her to death at their lodgings in Mbizo 13 suburb on February 10
and is on the run.
Last Thursday,
Ms Matambo’s relatives dumped the body at the boyfriend’s house in Mbizo 15 but
later collected the body and proceeded to Gutu where she was buried.
The relatives
said the temporary dumping of the body was meant to leave the avenging spirit
of the deceased at the boyfriend’s place.
The deceased’s
uncle Mr Phillip Chidhakwa confirmed the incident.
He said that
they took the deceased’s body to the murder supect’s house to bid her spirit
farewell before burial in Gutu as per their traditional custom.
“Anna Matambo
was my niece, my sister’s daughter. She was murdered by her boyfriend and I was
called on Sunday evening and informed about her death,” he said.
Mr Chidhakwa,
who stays in Chegutu, said he was told that Matambo had been axed by her
boyfriend in Mbizo, Kwekwe.
According to Mr
Chidhakwa, Ms Matambo’s three children, aged 13, 11, and 9 witnessed the brutal
murder.
“The three
children witnessed their mother being struck three times with an axe on the
head and she died on the spot,” said Mr Chidhakwa.
Midlands
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police were not
aware of the murder case. Chronicle
