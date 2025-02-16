SLAIN WOMAN'S BODY DUMPED AT LOVER'S HOUSE



In a dramatic act that left Kwekwe’s Mbizo residents shocked, relatives of a slain woman, Ms Anna Matambo, dumped her body on the verandah of her boyfriend’s residence in protest.

The boyfriend allegedly axed her to death at their lodgings in Mbizo 13 suburb on February 10 and is on the run.

Last Thursday, Ms Matambo’s relatives dumped the body at the boyfriend’s house in Mbizo 15 but later collected the body and proceeded to Gutu where she was buried.

The relatives said the temporary dumping of the body was meant to leave the avenging spirit of the deceased at the boyfriend’s place.

The deceased’s uncle Mr Phillip Chidhakwa confirmed the incident.

He said that they took the deceased’s body to the murder supect’s house to bid her spirit farewell before burial in Gutu as per their traditional custom.

“Anna Matambo was my niece, my sister’s daughter. She was murdered by her boyfriend and I was called on Sunday evening and informed about her death,” he said.

Mr Chidhakwa, who stays in Chegutu, said he was told that Matambo had been axed by her boyfriend in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

According to Mr Chidhakwa, Ms Matambo’s three children, aged 13, 11, and 9 witnessed the brutal murder.

“The three children witnessed their mother being struck three times with an axe on the head and she died on the spot,” said Mr Chidhakwa.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police were not aware of the murder case. Chronicle