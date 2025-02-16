TAGWIREI DRILLS BOREHOLES IN MUTOKO

Bridging Gaps Foundation, founded by business tycoon Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has collaborated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church to sink three boreholes and install a 6,2KV solar system at Kushinga Clinic in Mutoko South Constituency, transforming the lives of communities in Mutoko District.
The project is
set to benefit not only the clinic but also the primary and secondary schools
in the area, with a modern Seventh Day Adventist church set to be built within
the next two months.
The boreholes
and solar system were handed over recently. The hand over ceremony was preceded
by a health outreach programme that catered for almost 500 people, with
Bridging Gaps Foundation, through Arundel Hospital, dispatching health
personnel to assist underprivileged members of the community.
Kushinga Clinic
Primary Care Nurse Mrs Umfuna Sinikiwe said the installation of the 6,2KV solar
system and boreholes brought relief to the institution which used to relie on
candles.
“This has
brought so much relief to the community and us as health care workers. We had
so many challenges related to unavailability of power which forced us to use
candles in emergency times.
“Our blood
samples used to be rejected by laboratories as they were not meeting the
required temperatures. Now this is the thing of the past as we can control our
temperatures well, even in an emergency at night,” she said.
Chief
Mangwende, who is also a Seventh Day Adventist member, heaped praise on the
foundation and the church.
“SDA City
Centre Church has not only remained in Harare but came to Mutoko and delivered
such a master class, we thank you for your generosity and this must continue to
happen in communities around Zimbabwe,” said Chief Mangwende.
Mr Tagwirei
said the three boreholes for the health centre and schools will benefit the
community as they can be used for income generating projects.
“We have
installed the 6,2 KV solar system for the health centre, donated additional
beds for patients, maize meal, sugar, beans, salt and cooking oil among other
basics.
“These
boreholes must be used by everyone and when we come back we must see a thriving
horticultural projects for communities. We got a stand where we are going to
build a state of the art church in the community to spread the word of God,” he
said.
Bridging Gaps
Foundation chief executive officer Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo said his team will
remain on the ground for the next two weeks addressing community needs.
“When we get
into a community, we make sure we address their needs and empower them through
various interventions. For the last two days, we have attended to 492 patients
in the area as we brought doctors and nurses to Kushinga. This Sunday
(yesterday), a mobile clinic will be in the community to cater for those who
didn’t get a chance on Thursday and Friday,” he said. Herald
