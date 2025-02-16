HRE DIRECTOR SPLASHES US$8K ON FAMILY HOLIDAY

This lavish
vacation comes at a time when the city is also struggling to procure basic
necessities like toilet paper and pay junior workers’ salaries on time while
the top brass is enjoying salaries of up to US$12 000 per month.
The startling
revelations came to light when Mr Nhekairo appeared before the Retired Justice
Maphios Cheda-led commission.
When asked by
Justice Cheda if he had utilised his holiday perks for the past seven years he
has been the housing director, Mr Nhekairo responded, “Once, Mr Chairman, with
my wife, the one I am legally married to, and kids, I went to Zanzibar last
year in December.”
He further
revealed that he had not gone on holiday for the other six years due to a lack
of funds, but was given US$7,500 in arrears, with an annual allowance of
US$2,500 that was later reduced to US$2 000.
However, he
revealed that he was still owed a holiday allowance for December, saying,
“That’s what I’m still to receive, Chairman and it is about US$8 000 from the
papers that I availed to finance.”
This comes amid
revelations that the City’s eight directors are each entitled to local,
regional, and international holiday trips, with up to three children and
spouses, all at the expense of ratepayers, despite the council’s cash-strapped
situation.
This includes
visits to popular destinations such as Victoria Falls for local getaways,
Mauritius for regional trips, and even luxurious Dubai for international
vacations, with all expenses covered, including air tickets and accommodation
at four star hotels.
During the
ongoing commission, Matthew Marara, the City’s assistant director to the town
clerk , disclosed that he had received over US$27 000 in holiday allowances
alone for the 30-months he was on suspension. Mr Marara said he was owed US$9
000 in local holiday allowances, calculated at US$3 000 per holiday for each of
the three holidays he was entitled to from December 2020 to May 2023.
In addition, he
also claimed US$18 000 in regional holiday allowances, calculated at US$6 000
per holiday, for the same period.
According to
the latest evidence presented before the council, the City’s top brass can take
up to five people, including themselves, on regional, local, and international
trips, with economy flights and four-star hotel bookings reimbursed by the City
Council upon presentation of receipts. Herald
