SIMBA MAKONI : I'M NOT DEAD

Former Finance minister and Zanu PF politburo member Simba Makoni yesterday scoffed at reports that he had died.
Social media
was yesterday awash with claims that the former Sadc executive secretary had
died.
Speaking from
his farm in Headlands yesterday, Makoni laughed off the rumours saying he was
very healthy.
“As you can
tell I am very much alive. The key message is you have called me and talked to
me. I do not know where that rumour started from but I am now living in the
rural areas and I am very healthy,” he said.
Muchadeyi
Masunda, AMH advisory board of trustees chairperson, said he had inquired after
getting the message.
"I had to
telephone and speak to Dr Makoni himself. I am pleased to confirm that he is
alive and well. As it turns out, the ‘Simba Makoni’ who passed away is the
younger brother to Steve “Dhongi” Makoni, the musician who made a name for
himself through his popular songs like Sabhuku Nedhongi; Zvachonyana and
Chakafukidza Dzimba Matenga,” Masunda said.
The late former
President Robert Mugabe appointed Makoni as agriculture deputy minister at the
age of 30 in 1980.
He also held
other Cabinet posts including industry and economic development.
Makoni served
as the Southern Africa Development Community executive secretary between 1983
and 1993 besides holding other executive positions across the African
continent.
In February 2008, Makoni challenged Mugabe in the race for the presidency. Newsday
