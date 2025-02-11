SIMBA MAKONI : I'M NOT DEAD

Former Finance minister and Zanu PF politburo member Simba Makoni yesterday scoffed at reports that he had died.

Social media was yesterday awash with claims that the former Sadc executive secretary had died.

Speaking from his farm in Headlands yesterday, Makoni laughed off the rumours saying he was very healthy.

“As you can tell I am very much alive. The key message is you have called me and talked to me. I do not know where that rumour started from but I am now living in the rural areas and I am very healthy,” he said.

Muchadeyi Masunda, AMH advisory board of trustees chairperson, said he had inquired after getting the message.

"I had to telephone and speak to Dr Makoni himself. I am pleased to confirm that he is alive and well. As it turns out, the ‘Simba Makoni’ who passed away is the younger brother to Steve “Dhongi” Makoni, the musician who made a name for himself through his popular songs like Sabhuku Nedhongi; Zvachonyana and Chakafukidza Dzimba Matenga,” Masunda said.

The late former President Robert Mugabe appointed Makoni as agriculture deputy minister at the age of 30 in 1980.

He also held other Cabinet posts including industry and economic development.

Makoni served as the Southern Africa Development Community executive secretary between 1983 and 1993 besides holding other executive positions across the African continent.

In February 2008, Makoni challenged Mugabe in the race for the presidency. Newsday