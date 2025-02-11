GEZA FAKED DEEDS IN LAND ROW

Controversial war veteran Cde Blessed Geza has been caught in a web of fraud, perjury, and corruption after he failed to pay US$1 250 000 for a piece of land in Harare and is now hounding prosecutors and police officers involved in the case through open intimidation and harassment.

Several prosecutors and police officers have opted out of the case after receiving death threats from the renegade and controversial war veteran, who is locked in a legal battle over the sale of a plot in Harare with former ARDA chairman Mr Basil Nyabadza.

According to documents gleaned from court records, in 2020 Cde Geza and Cde Nyabadza entered into a deal for the sale of a portion of land on Plot 5 Spitzkop Harare, for US$1 362 000.

Cde Geza made staggered payments totalling US$112 000, and made a commitment that the balance, totalling US$1 250 000 would be paid before October 2021.

Concomitantly, he made an undertaking that he would pay US$100 000 as cash deposit, in instalments of US$25 000, that were to be paid on November 19, 2020, December 10, 2020, December 31, 2020 and January 21, 2021.

Despite making the commitments, Cde Geza did not make any, but then lied under oath that he had settled his debts with Mr Nyabadza.

This he has been able to achieve, The Herald established, after securing a fake Deed of Transfer Number 6867/73.

Subsequently, he received fake documentation of the sale of the land in dispute after, apparently, bribing some officials in the Ministry of Local Government

Regarding the payment of the outstanding balance, Cde Geza has failed to meet his end of the bargain over a period of four years.

Sources close to the case said the sporadic payment history constitutes a material breach of the agreement of sale.

Available information shows that while Cde Geza has dragged Mr Nyabadza in a legal dispute claiming that the latter did not have title deeds on the land in question, he unlawfully obtained a subdivision permit, raising questions over how he managed to acquire a subdivision permit without title deeds.

This could suggest that Cde Geza bypassed proper legal channels or used fraudulent means to get the documents.

Previously, Cde Geza has reported Mr Nyabadza to the police, on several occasions, but his allegations have consistently failed to stick due to his inability to produce proof of payment and also lack of evidence to support his claims.

As a result, he has harassed people involved in the case, for instance on September 4, 2024 at the Harare Magistrates Court during a vetting process Cde Geza, interrupted the Prosecutor Miss Maphosa, during proceedings, accusing her of being biased.

He also said, “I will deal with you Nyabadza, if there will be blood, let there be blood.”

Apart from threatening Mr Nyabadza, Cde Gezi also threatened prosecutors and police officers who are involved in the case.

A few days after threatening Mr Nyabadza in court, Cde Geza on September 7 also deployed 15 rowdy youths to the former’s property and threatened to unleash violence, he repeated the same antics on September 11 of the same month.

Although he is the one who took Mr Nyabadza to court, Cde Geza has been failing to turn up for court hearings, resulting in the case being postponed on several occasions. Herald