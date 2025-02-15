MINISTER : ED WILL WIN ANY ELECTION

There is “no noise in the cockpit” as there is oneness, unity of purpose and true comradeship in the country’s Presidium, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.
Speaking to the
media on Friday night, Minister Muswere said the Second Republic, which
continues to gain popularity on the back of transformative projects implemented
over the past seven years, will continue to empower people and improve
livelihoods.
“There is no
noise in the cockpit and as the New Dispensation, we will continue to
democratically and economically roll out many projects in order to empower the
people of Zimbabwe,” he said.
“The popularity
of the Government of Zimbabwe and the leadership of His Excellency the
President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, continues to grow to an extent that if we were to
hold a plebiscite or a referendum, it would be a foregone conclusion, for we
have already won in the hearts and minds of the people of Zimbabwe, as we
continue to roll out economic empowerment programmes and projects across the
country.”
Having been
democratically elected to lead the ruling party, Zanu-PF, and the country, Dr
Muswere added, President Mnangagwa has continued to implement life-changing
programmes and projects.
“In terms of
the leadership that has been provided by His Excellency the President, Dr ED
Mnangagwa, who has been democratically elected both in Zanu-PF as a political
party and in the August 2023 general elections by the overwhelming majority of
the people of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President continues to roll out
democratic inclusive programmes and projects now numbering more than 8 000 . .
.
“All this is
increasing the confidence and support in terms of the popularity of the
Government of Zimbabwe and the ruling party, Zanu-PF.” Sunday Mail
