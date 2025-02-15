MINISTER : ED WILL WIN ANY ELECTION

There is “no noise in the cockpit” as there is oneness, unity of purpose and true comradeship in the country’s Presidium, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Speaking to the media on Friday night, Minister Muswere said the Second Republic, which continues to gain popularity on the back of transformative projects implemented over the past seven years, will continue to empower people and improve livelihoods.

“There is no noise in the cockpit and as the New Dispensation, we will continue to democratically and economically roll out many projects in order to empower the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The popularity of the Government of Zimbabwe and the leadership of His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, continues to grow to an extent that if we were to hold a plebiscite or a referendum, it would be a foregone conclusion, for we have already won in the hearts and minds of the people of Zimbabwe, as we continue to roll out economic empowerment programmes and projects across the country.”

Having been democratically elected to lead the ruling party, Zanu-PF, and the country, Dr Muswere added, President Mnangagwa has continued to implement life-changing programmes and projects.

“In terms of the leadership that has been provided by His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, who has been democratically elected both in Zanu-PF as a political party and in the August 2023 general elections by the overwhelming majority of the people of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President continues to roll out democratic inclusive programmes and projects now numbering more than 8 000 . . .

“All this is increasing the confidence and support in terms of the popularity of the Government of Zimbabwe and the ruling party, Zanu-PF.” Sunday Mail