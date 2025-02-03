SA REJECTS TRUMP'S LAND GRAB CLAIMS

US President Donald Trump has said he will cut all future funding to South Africa over allegations that it was confiscating land and "treating certain classes of people very badly".

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law a bill that allows land seizures without compensation in certain circumstances.

Land ownership has long been a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people, 30 years after the end of the racist system of apartheid.

There have been continuous calls for the government to address land reform and deal with the past injustices of racial segregation.

"South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land," Ramaphosa responded in a statement on X on Monday morning, external.

Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and is now a Trump adviser has also joined in the debate.

"Why do you have openly racist ownership laws?" Mr Musk said to Ramaphosa in a post on X, external.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: "I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!"

He later said, in a briefing with journalists, that South Africa's "leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things".

"So that's under investigation right now. We'll make a determination, and until such time as we find out what South Africa is doing — they're taking away land and confiscating land, and actually they're doing things that are perhaps far worse than that."

South Africa's International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said in a response on X that he hoped Trump's advisers would use "this investigative period to deepen their understanding of South Africa's policies as a constitutional democracy".

"Such insights will ensure a respectful and informed approach to our democratic commitments," he added. BBC