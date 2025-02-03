ED PANICS, DOLES OUT US$1,5M TO WAR VETS

AT least US$1,5 million has been allocated for the Presidential War Veterans Fund, with three provinces already having received US$150 000 each as part of ongoing efforts to economically empower the country’s liberators.
The fund,
officially launched last Friday in Harare, will provide interest-free loans to
war veterans, enabling them to start businesses and achieve self-sufficiency.
Speaking at the
launch, Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates Dr
Paul Tungwarara announced that the first US$150 000 would be allocated to the
Zimbabwe Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees Association (ZIPPEDRA)
in Harare Metropolitan.
“As the
Presidential Advisor, I have been sent to inform you that the President is
contributing US$150 000 to the ZIPPEDRA Fund for Harare Province, which we are
officially launching today. This fund will be accessible to all members to
start their own projects, and the best part is that it will be interest-free,”
Dr Tungwarara said.
The programme
would be extended to war veterans across the country, with beneficiaries
required to repay the loans to ensure the fund’s sustainability.
“The fund will
be continuously reviewed and increased based on the honesty and diligence of
beneficiaries in repaying the loans, so that others can also benefit,” he said.
The event,
organised by Concord for Young Women in Business Global, was attended by Zanu
PF Deputy National Political Commissar Cde Webster Shamu, Zanu PF Deputy
Secretary for Security Cde Tendai Chirau, and other senior officials.
Cde Shamu
praised President Mnangagwa for his commitment to supporting war veterans,
stating that the fund would significantly improve their economic prospects.
President of
Concord for Young Women in Business Global Cde Apphia Nyasha Musavengana
commended the initiative and pledged to provide financial literacy training to
beneficiaries to ensure the effective use of the loans.
“We want to
thank Dr Tungwarara for donating US$100 000 to the ZIPPEDRA Women’s Fund
through His Excellency. This fund will enable women to access funding for their
projects and businesses without collateral,” she said.
The fund has
also been launched in Mashonaland East and Masvingo Provinces. In Mashonaland
East, an initial donation of US$100 000 was made to support war veterans and
their families.
Chikomba West
Legislator Dr Tatenda Mavetera expressed gratitude for the initiative.
In Masvingo,
President Mnangagwa committed US$166 000 to the War Veterans Fund.
War veterans
remain a vital part of Zimbabwe’s development, offering leadership at both
community and national levels.
During the 2023
harmonised elections, they played a key role in mobilising support for the
ruling party and defending the ethos of the liberation struggle.
The
Presidential War Veterans Fund reflects Government’s recognition of the
contributions made by war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees,
restrictees, non-combatant cadres, and war collaborators. Herald
