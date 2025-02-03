HUBBY DEMANDS US$45K FROM WIFE'S LOVER

A man is demanding US$45 000 in damages from his wife’s l,married over.
Vincent Chiwawa
wants an Environment Management Agency (EMA) employee, Alfos Bukhosibethu
Nyathi, who is based in Plumtree, to compensate him.
His wife,
Christian Kagande, confessed last year that she had betrayed her husband while
he was in the process of facilitating her papers to relocate to the UK.
The two had been married since 2010. Vincent discovered that his wife was in an illicit affair from 2020 to 2024.
On January 8, Chiwawa made an application for default judgment after Alfos failed to respond to his summons. The application was granted.
In his summons,
Vincent claims an amount of US$45 000 being damages for contumelia and loss of
consortium as result of adultery.
He said they
were married in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11), the marriage was
solemnised in Plumtree on March 26, in 2021.
The marriage still survives to date. The marriage was blessed with two children aged 14 and 11.
Vincent
relocated to the United Kingdom on December 16, 2023, for greener pastures and
had intended to facilitate the migration of his family too after he had
settled.
But, on
November 18, 2024, his wife confessed that she had been having an adulterous
affair with Nyathi.
Kagande
described in detail how she had been having sex with Nyathi without protection
while her husband was still in Zimbabwe and after he had left for the United
Kingdom.
She confessed
to her pastor who advised her to confess to her husband.
A close friend
of the couple also confirmed these confessions were true.
The details of
these confessions were corroborated by the couple’s children who would often
confide to their father that their mother would leave the house every other
night to meet with her lover under the pretext of going to church meetings.
The affair also
affected the children socially as they dropped in school grades as they became
the laughing stock in the neighbourhood amid waves of gossip.
Given that
Plumtree is a small town, most of the residents became aware of the adulterous
affair and it became talk of the town.
This undermined
and diminished Vincent’s social standing and he claims he lost the respect and
goodwill he enjoyed among his peers and in his professional circles.
He said the situation was further amplified by the love affair making the headlines in H Metro.
