HUBBY DEMANDS US$45K FROM WIFE'S LOVER

A man is demanding US$45 000 in damages from his wife’s l,married over.

Vincent Chiwawa wants an Environment Management Agency (EMA) employee, Alfos Bukhosibethu Nyathi, who is based in Plumtree, to compensate him.

His wife, Christian Kagande, confessed last year that she had betrayed her husband while he was in the process of facilitating her papers to relocate to the UK.

The two had been married since 2010. Vincent discovered that his wife was in an illicit affair from 2020 to 2024.

On January 8, Chiwawa made an application for default judgment after Alfos failed to respond to his summons. The application was granted.

In his summons, Vincent claims an amount of US$45 000 being damages for contumelia and loss of consortium as result of adultery.

He said they were married in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11), the marriage was solemnised in Plumtree on March 26, in 2021.

The marriage still survives to date. The marriage was blessed with two children aged 14 and 11.

Vincent relocated to the United Kingdom on December 16, 2023, for greener pastures and had intended to facilitate the migration of his family too after he had settled.

But, on November 18, 2024, his wife confessed that she had been having an adulterous affair with Nyathi.

Kagande described in detail how she had been having sex with Nyathi without protection while her husband was still in Zimbabwe and after he had left for the United Kingdom.

She confessed to her pastor who advised her to confess to her husband.

A close friend of the couple also confirmed these confessions were true.

The details of these confessions were corroborated by the couple’s children who would often confide to their father that their mother would leave the house every other night to meet with her lover under the pretext of going to church meetings.

The affair also affected the children socially as they dropped in school grades as they became the laughing stock in the neighbourhood amid waves of gossip.

Given that Plumtree is a small town, most of the residents became aware of the adulterous affair and it became talk of the town.

This undermined and diminished Vincent’s social standing and he claims he lost the respect and goodwill he enjoyed among his peers and in his professional circles.

He said the situation was further amplified by the love affair making the headlines in H Metro.

He said by sleeping with his wife for such a long time, Nyathi has not only wrecked his marriage but he had also taken away the joy of family that Vincent had invested a lot into.

Nyathi, by his vile actions, robbed Vincent the warmth and companionship of his wife as she would no longer feel attracted or satisfied by his affection or enjoy conjugal activity with him like before, the documents read. H Metro