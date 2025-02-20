PAY BACK THE MONEY : MAGISTRATE ORDERS PROPHETESS

A self-styled Shurugwi prophetess left the court in stitches after she claimed that US$250 that she was loaned by another woman was actually payment to fix her husband’s erectile dysfunctions.

Clementina Mapfumo of Donga suburb, Shurugwi and a prophetess at Nyenyedzi Church also told Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula that she helped Nomatter Masina and her husband to conceive.

Masina had approached the court to recover US$250 that she loaned Mapfumo in 2022. She claimed that Mapfumo made promises to pay back the money in instalments but has not paid anything since then.

Mapfumo insisted that the money was to fix Masina’s husband erectile dysfunctions and she helped the couple to conceive a child.

“They gave me the money as gratitude after I cured her husband’s erectile dysfunction that prevented them from being intimate and they conceived a child. The money was a token of gratitude,” argued Mapfumo.

Magistrate Zangula ordered Mapfumo to pay Masina the whole amount by next Tuesday or face jail time. Masvingo Mirror