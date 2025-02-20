NCUBE FIRES TSHABANGU

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has been fired from the party.

Tshabangu was expelled by the CCC faction led by Welshman Ncube after being found guilty of various charges, which include disrespecting the office of the party leader, Ncube.

Tshabangu’s expulsion comes amid a long-standing feud between him and Ncube.

The two party leaders’ relationship has been frosty since last year, with their dispute spilling into the courts.

Last week, Tshabangu appeared before a disciplinary hearing under protest, facing four counts of misconduct.

“In or about November 2024 and December 2024, you made or purported to make changes of CCC parliamentary portfolio holders without the authority of the president or any organ of the party, that is CCC,” Ncube-led CCC spokesperson Wilias Madzimure said in a statement.

“Having found Sengezo Tshabangu guilty of all the charges and having regard to the gravity of the acts of misconduct for which the committee convicted him, the committee decided to sentence him to expulsion from the party with immediate effect.”

The CCC has been plagued by internal divisions since founder Nelson Chamisa resigned as party leader in January.

This was after Tshabangu recalled dozens of party legislators and councillors.

Ncube ascended to the CCC party leadership thanks to Tshabangu’s shenanigans.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Tshabangu’s spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo said he was not aware of the expulsion.

He scoffed at Ncube’s resolution to expel him.

“This is a rather strange process,” Mlilo said.

“Any disciplinary hearing, in circumstances where a charged party is found guilty, two things ought to happen.

“The disciplinary committee renders a reasoned judgment indicative of the facts proved and the law applied.

“The party found guilty is invited to make submissions in mitigation of sentence. The (proforma) prosecutor makes submissions in aggravation of sentence. Only after 1 and 2 does the disciplinary committee hand down sentence.”

He said the statement made by Madzimure was “not worth a yawn”.

“Senator Tshabangu has better things to do with his time than to play marbles with argumentative busy bodies,” Mlilo said. Newsday