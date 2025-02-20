NCUBE FIRES TSHABANGU

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has been fired from the party.
Tshabangu was
expelled by the CCC faction led by Welshman Ncube after being found guilty of
various charges, which include disrespecting the office of the party leader,
Ncube.
Tshabangu’s
expulsion comes amid a long-standing feud between him and Ncube.
The two party
leaders’ relationship has been frosty since last year, with their dispute
spilling into the courts.
Last week,
Tshabangu appeared before a disciplinary hearing under protest, facing four
counts of misconduct.
“In or about
November 2024 and December 2024, you made or purported to make changes of CCC
parliamentary portfolio holders without the authority of the president or any
organ of the party, that is CCC,” Ncube-led CCC spokesperson Wilias Madzimure
said in a statement.
“Having found
Sengezo Tshabangu guilty of all the charges and having regard to the gravity of
the acts of misconduct for which the committee convicted him, the committee
decided to sentence him to expulsion from the party with immediate effect.”
The CCC has
been plagued by internal divisions since founder Nelson Chamisa resigned as
party leader in January.
This was after
Tshabangu recalled dozens of party legislators and councillors.
Ncube ascended
to the CCC party leadership thanks to Tshabangu’s shenanigans.
In an interview
with NewsDay yesterday, Tshabangu’s spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo said he was
not aware of the expulsion.
He scoffed at
Ncube’s resolution to expel him.
“This is a
rather strange process,” Mlilo said.
“Any
disciplinary hearing, in circumstances where a charged party is found guilty,
two things ought to happen.
“The
disciplinary committee renders a reasoned judgment indicative of the facts
proved and the law applied.
“The party
found guilty is invited to make submissions in mitigation of sentence. The
(proforma) prosecutor makes submissions in aggravation of sentence. Only after
1 and 2 does the disciplinary committee hand down sentence.”
He said the
statement made by Madzimure was “not worth a yawn”.
“Senator
Tshabangu has better things to do with his time than to play marbles with
argumentative busy bodies,” Mlilo said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment