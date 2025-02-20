WIFE REJECTS POLYGAMY : MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

A 25-YEAR-OLD marriage has collapsed after the husband repeatedly beat his wife to try and force her to accept his decision to marry another wife.
Mercy Kumirai
has now dragged her husband, Patrick Masvikeni, to court for an order to
protect her from the severe beating she has been receiving.
The protection
order was granted by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga.
“We have been
married for 25 years and he is forcing me to accept his decision to take a
second wife.
“He assaults me
every day saying that if l do not accept his decision l should vacate his
house.
“Patrick has
already taken another wife and I told him that I am no longer his wife rather I
am just staying there to take care of my children.
“He forces me
to have sex with him claiming that as long as I am at his house I am his
property and I should have sex with him.
“I am tired of
the abuse.”
Magistrate
Taruvinga asked Patrick why he was forcing his wife to accept polygamy and he
said that is what he wanted.
“She stays in
the rural areas and I need someone to stay with in town.
“I have been
married to my second wife for seven years but last year in October that’s when
my first wife started to raise concerns, claiming that she does not want a
polygamous marriage.
“If she does
not want to support my decision then she should be ready to vacate my house.
“She denies me
sex claiming I should get it from my second wife, yet she is my first wife and
is still my wife.
“No polygamy,
no marriage, she can leave my children. I will take care of them with my other
wife.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment