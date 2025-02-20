WIFE REJECTS POLYGAMY : MARRIAGE COLLAPSES



A 25-YEAR-OLD marriage has collapsed after the husband repeatedly beat his wife to try and force her to accept his decision to marry another wife.

Mercy Kumirai has now dragged her husband, Patrick Masvikeni, to court for an order to protect her from the severe beating she has been receiving.

The protection order was granted by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

“We have been married for 25 years and he is forcing me to accept his decision to take a second wife.

“He assaults me every day saying that if l do not accept his decision l should vacate his house.

“Patrick has already taken another wife and I told him that I am no longer his wife rather I am just staying there to take care of my children.

“He forces me to have sex with him claiming that as long as I am at his house I am his property and I should have sex with him.

“I am tired of the abuse.”

Magistrate Taruvinga asked Patrick why he was forcing his wife to accept polygamy and he said that is what he wanted.

“She stays in the rural areas and I need someone to stay with in town.

“I have been married to my second wife for seven years but last year in October that’s when my first wife started to raise concerns, claiming that she does not want a polygamous marriage.

“If she does not want to support my decision then she should be ready to vacate my house.

“She denies me sex claiming I should get it from my second wife, yet she is my first wife and is still my wife.

“No polygamy, no marriage, she can leave my children. I will take care of them with my other wife.” H Metro