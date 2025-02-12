PAIR STEALS NINE OSTRICHES

Two men, who broke into Haka Game Park on multiple occasions and stole nine ostriches, have been remanded in custody pending their bail hearing and the arrest of their accomplices.

Wisdom Supayi and Francis Office were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova yesterday.

The court heard that on February 3, at around 1am, the duo and their accomplices, who are still at large, broke into Haka Game Park and went to the ostrich pen.

They killed four ostriches worth US$3000 and went away.

A police report was filed.

Before any arrests had been made, the allegedly broke in again on Friday and stole two ostriches.

They did the same on Sunday and killed two ostriches.

As they were about to kill the third one, they ran out of luck as a security guard fired at them and injured Supayi.

They however managed to escape leaving the two ostrich carcasses.

Investigations by the police led to the arrest of Supayi at his home and he had gunshot wounds on both legs.

Supayi told detectives he was shot at Haka Game Park when they were found killing ostriches.

The two implicated their four accomplices who are at large.

Rufaro Chonzi appeared for the State. H Metro