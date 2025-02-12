PAIR STEALS NINE OSTRICHES

Two men, who broke into Haka Game Park on multiple occasions and stole nine ostriches, have been remanded in custody pending their bail hearing and the arrest of their accomplices.
Wisdom Supayi
and Francis Office were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare
magistrate Isheanesu Matova yesterday.
The court heard
that on February 3, at around 1am, the duo and their accomplices, who are still
at large, broke into Haka Game Park and went to the ostrich pen.
They killed
four ostriches worth US$3000 and went away.
A police report
was filed.
Before any
arrests had been made, the allegedly broke in again on Friday and stole two
ostriches.
They did the
same on Sunday and killed two ostriches.
As they were
about to kill the third one, they ran out of luck as a security guard fired at
them and injured Supayi.
They however
managed to escape leaving the two ostrich carcasses.
Investigations
by the police led to the arrest of Supayi at his home and he had gunshot wounds
on both legs.
Supayi told
detectives he was shot at Haka Game Park when they were found killing
ostriches.
The two
implicated their four accomplices who are at large.
Rufaro Chonzi
appeared for the State. H Metro
