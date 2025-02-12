inDRIVE TAXI DRIVER KIDNAPS CLIENT OVER FARE

A 33-YEAR-OLD Harare taxi driver has been convicted by magistrate Lisa Mutendereki on charges of kidnapping a woman from Braeside.

Talent Mhembere pleaded not guilty during trial. Harare magistrate Lisah Mutendereki ruled that there was overwhelming evidence after the State managed to prove a prima facie case.

The complainant is Faith Gwena (28).

Circumstances are that on November 19 last year, Gwena requested an inDrive taxi and she was charged US$2,50. She intended to travel from number 88 Fife Avenue to Riverside Walk Avondale.

Mhembere came driving a white Nissan Expert, picked her up and drove to her destination.

Upon reaching the destination, the complainant tendered US$10 but Mhembere did not accept the money indicating that he did not have change.

The court heard that Gwena opted to pay through EcoCash, but Mhembere insisted on cash.

After Mhembere noticed that the complainant did not have a smaller amount, he started his vehicle, locked the doors and drove towards King George Road at high speed.

Upon reaching Total Service Station, Avondale, Gwena shouted for help and a well-wisher tried to block the convict’s vehicle but he manoeuvred, turned right into King George Road and drove northwards.

When they were approaching Engine Service Station, the convict made a phone call to Purazi who told him to drive to Avondale Police Station.

Purazi then demanded money from the complainant and she gave him the US$10 note.

Purazi then threw US$7 change on the ground before they sped off.

She filed a police report leading to Mhembere's arrest.

He now awaits sentencing. Newsday