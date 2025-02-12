inDRIVE TAXI DRIVER KIDNAPS CLIENT OVER FARE

Talent Mhembere pleaded not guilty during trial. Harare magistrate Lisah Mutendereki ruled that there was overwhelming evidence after the State managed to prove a prima facie case.
The complainant
is Faith Gwena (28).
Circumstances
are that on November 19 last year, Gwena requested an inDrive taxi and she was
charged US$2,50. She intended to travel from number 88 Fife Avenue to Riverside
Walk Avondale.
Mhembere came
driving a white Nissan Expert, picked her up and drove to her destination.
Upon reaching
the destination, the complainant tendered US$10 but Mhembere did not accept the
money indicating that he did not have change.
The court heard
that Gwena opted to pay through EcoCash, but Mhembere insisted on cash.
After Mhembere
noticed that the complainant did not have a smaller amount, he started his
vehicle, locked the doors and drove towards King George Road at high speed.
Upon reaching
Total Service Station, Avondale, Gwena shouted for help and a well-wisher tried
to block the convict’s vehicle but he manoeuvred, turned right into King George
Road and drove northwards.
When they were
approaching Engine Service Station, the convict made a phone call to Purazi who
told him to drive to Avondale Police Station.
Purazi then
demanded money from the complainant and she gave him the US$10 note.
Purazi then
threw US$7 change on the ground before they sped off.
She filed a
police report leading to Mhembere's arrest.
He now awaits
sentencing. Newsday
