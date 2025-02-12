GUARD FOUND DEAD AT COUNCIL OFFICES

Leo Makoni (55), a security guard at Redcliff Municipality was found dead in the wee hours of Wednesday by a fellow security guard who had come to take over watch at council premises in Torwood.

Redcliff Town Clerk Gilson Chakauya confirmed the unfortunate incident to The Mirror.

Chakauya said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and investigations are underway.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely death of one of our security details, Mr Makoni in the early hours of today. He passed on whilst on duty at the Maintenance Center in Torwood and the cause of his death is yet to be established. Investigations are underway.

“Makoni dedicated his time and efforts to serving our community with passion and commitment. As the Municipality of Redcliff, our prayers and thoughts are with the Makoni family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” said Chakauya. Masvingo Mirror