GUARD FOUND DEAD AT COUNCIL OFFICES

Leo Makoni (55), a security guard at Redcliff Municipality was found dead in the wee hours of Wednesday by a fellow security guard who had come to take over watch at council premises in Torwood.
Redcliff Town
Clerk Gilson Chakauya confirmed the unfortunate incident to The Mirror.
Chakauya said
the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and investigations are underway.
“It is with
deep sadness that we announce the untimely death of one of our security
details, Mr Makoni in the early hours of today. He passed on whilst on duty at
the Maintenance Center in Torwood and the cause of his death is yet to be
established. Investigations are underway.
“Makoni
dedicated his time and efforts to serving our community with passion and
commitment. As the Municipality of Redcliff, our prayers and thoughts are with
the Makoni family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” said
Chakauya. Masvingo Mirror
