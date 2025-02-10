NO SPACE BARONS AT NEW MBARE MUSIKA, SAYS MINISTER

Allocation of stalls in the temporary traders’ market at Mbare Musika will be done fairly to ensure that all traders who lost their wares in the inferno last year benefit.
After the
completion of the market, there have been allegations that space barons were
charging US$10 per person to capture their names on beneficiaries’ lists.
Speaking after
a Ministers’ tour of the new market yesterday, Local Government and Public
Works Minister Daniel Garwe assured traders that space barons would be dealt
with accordingly.
“Harare City
Council working with other Government Departments has done a verification
exercise that is being done accordingly and with transparency. We will never
impose people on you to allocate tables, I can assure you that this will be
done fairly. I am saying this because there are people who have been demanding
$10 per person to verify a trader’s position.
The
verification is done officially and the names are released in newspapers only,”
he said.
President
Mnangagwa declared a state of disaster after a fire destroyed stalls and wares
at the old Mbare Musika last year leaving nearly 5 000 traders stranded.
Minister Garwe
said the construction of the temporary market and the main market which would
be constructed under phase two of the development at Mbare Musika, was in line
with national development goals.
“This is
following President ED Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which targets the attainment of
an upper-middle income economic status. We are saying there shall be no one and
no place left behind in this traders’ market, starting with small and medium
enterprises. This modern market is being built in line with international
standards so you will be able to see the same structure if you visit other
countries,” he added.
Women Affairs,
Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
said Government’s promise to traders was being fulfilled as the temporary
market was almost complete to pave way for work on the main trader’s market.
“I understand
that the process is underway to finalise the selection of the first batch of
beneficiaries to be housed in the market and I want to assure you that this
process will be done in a transparent manner. It’s worth reminding each other
that for an orderly allocation of space to traders, we need more cooperation,
solidarity, honesty and transparency. Self-aggrandisement and enrichment at the
cost of others will ruin the process of modernising Mbare Musika,” she said.
Minister
Mutsvangwa said the task ahead needed all hands on the deck to restore
businesses back to their original position.
Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the
construction of such traders’ markets was a concept that would spread to all
provinces to ensure the transformation of value chains.
“We are talking
about the primary industry, that is the agricultural sector, which is based on
the success of the land reform programme that has ensured that millions of
Zimbabweans have benefitted from the land. The Mbare Musika market becomes a
yardstick for us to measure our capacity as a people, to produce, distribute,
and market. This becomes part of a platform, which supports the economic
empowerment efforts, by President Mnangagwa, through providing platforms for
small to medium scale enterprises, which is part of Vision 2030,” he said.
Herald
