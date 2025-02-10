NO SPACE BARONS AT NEW MBARE MUSIKA, SAYS MINISTER



Allocation of stalls in the temporary traders’ market at Mbare Musika will be done fairly to ensure that all traders who lost their wares in the inferno last year benefit.

After the completion of the market, there have been allegations that space barons were charging US$10 per person to capture their names on beneficiaries’ lists.

Speaking after a Ministers’ tour of the new market yesterday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe assured traders that space barons would be dealt with accordingly.

“Harare City Council working with other Government Departments has done a verification exercise that is being done accordingly and with transparency. We will never impose people on you to allocate tables, I can assure you that this will be done fairly. I am saying this because there are people who have been demanding $10 per person to verify a trader’s position.

The verification is done officially and the names are released in newspapers only,” he said.

President Mnangagwa declared a state of disaster after a fire destroyed stalls and wares at the old Mbare Musika last year leaving nearly 5 000 traders stranded.

Minister Garwe said the construction of the temporary market and the main market which would be constructed under phase two of the development at Mbare Musika, was in line with national development goals.

“This is following President ED Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which targets the attainment of an upper-middle income economic status. We are saying there shall be no one and no place left behind in this traders’ market, starting with small and medium enterprises. This modern market is being built in line with international standards so you will be able to see the same structure if you visit other countries,” he added.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government’s promise to traders was being fulfilled as the temporary market was almost complete to pave way for work on the main trader’s market.

“I understand that the process is underway to finalise the selection of the first batch of beneficiaries to be housed in the market and I want to assure you that this process will be done in a transparent manner. It’s worth reminding each other that for an orderly allocation of space to traders, we need more cooperation, solidarity, honesty and transparency. Self-aggrandisement and enrichment at the cost of others will ruin the process of modernising Mbare Musika,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the task ahead needed all hands on the deck to restore businesses back to their original position.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the construction of such traders’ markets was a concept that would spread to all provinces to ensure the transformation of value chains.

“We are talking about the primary industry, that is the agricultural sector, which is based on the success of the land reform programme that has ensured that millions of Zimbabweans have benefitted from the land. The Mbare Musika market becomes a yardstick for us to measure our capacity as a people, to produce, distribute, and market. This becomes part of a platform, which supports the economic empowerment efforts, by President Mnangagwa, through providing platforms for small to medium scale enterprises, which is part of Vision 2030,” he said. Herald