DROPPED WALLET LANDS GANG IN JAIL

Three suspects have been arrested in Bulawayo after one of their accomplices accidentally dropped his wallet during an armed robbery at Bambanani Shopping Center in Gumtree.
Hopewell Ndlovu
(32) of Pelandaba West, Emmanuel Masuku, also known as Mayibongwe (29), and
Israel Zikhali (26) of Pumula South were taken into custody, while a fourth
suspect, Mpumelelo Mafu, remains at large.
Bulawayo police
spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that the
incident occurred on February 2, 2025, at around 8 AM.
She stated that
the wallet found at the crime scene led officers to Hopewell Ndlovu. His arrest
resulted in the recovery of some weapons used in the crime, and he later
implicated his accomplices.
“We recovered
an Okapi knife, the clothing he wore during the robbery, and some of the stolen
cellphones. He then identified his accomplices, leading to their arrests and
the recovery of a .303 rifle without a butt, a pistol with no magazine or
rounds, and additional stolen cellphones,” she said.
According to
Asst Insp Msebele, the suspects were armed with a pistol and threatened the
shopkeeper and her colleagues, ordering them not to move. One suspect proceeded
to the counter and stole approximately USD 700 in cash, along with NetOne and
Econet airtime worth USD 200.
“They also made
off with several cellphones, including an Itel P38 (black), an iPhone 11
(silver-black), two small black Itel phones, and four unidentified cellphones
belonging to customers that were charging in the shop before fleeing along Old
Esigodini Road,” she added. CITE
