DROPPED WALLET LANDS GANG IN JAIL

Three suspects have been arrested in Bulawayo after one of their accomplices accidentally dropped his wallet during an armed robbery at Bambanani Shopping Center in Gumtree.

Hopewell Ndlovu (32) of Pelandaba West, Emmanuel Masuku, also known as Mayibongwe (29), and Israel Zikhali (26) of Pumula South were taken into custody, while a fourth suspect, Mpumelelo Mafu, remains at large.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that the incident occurred on February 2, 2025, at around 8 AM.

She stated that the wallet found at the crime scene led officers to Hopewell Ndlovu. His arrest resulted in the recovery of some weapons used in the crime, and he later implicated his accomplices.

“We recovered an Okapi knife, the clothing he wore during the robbery, and some of the stolen cellphones. He then identified his accomplices, leading to their arrests and the recovery of a .303 rifle without a butt, a pistol with no magazine or rounds, and additional stolen cellphones,” she said.

According to Asst Insp Msebele, the suspects were armed with a pistol and threatened the shopkeeper and her colleagues, ordering them not to move. One suspect proceeded to the counter and stole approximately USD 700 in cash, along with NetOne and Econet airtime worth USD 200.

“They also made off with several cellphones, including an Itel P38 (black), an iPhone 11 (silver-black), two small black Itel phones, and four unidentified cellphones belonging to customers that were charging in the shop before fleeing along Old Esigodini Road,” she added. CITE