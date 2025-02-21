ED : I APPOINT YOUTHS IN DECISION-MAKING ROLES

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Second Republic has demonstrated its will to empower the country’s young people by ensuring they are placed in key decision-making roles.
He was speaking
during the 2025 National Youth Day celebrations held in Bulawayo this Friday.
Drawn from
across the country’s 10 provinces, at least 20 000 youths converged at the
Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre to celebrate the National Youth Day.
All focus was
on the youths and their critical role in national development as well as the
challenges that affect them.
With the youths
making up a greater percentage of the population in Africa, and in Zimbabwe,
their voice and participation in national economic growth cannot be
over-emphasised.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several senior government officials set aside the day to spend time with the youths and share some wisdom nuggets with them.
The head of
state highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the voice of the
youths is heard, as evidenced by placing them in key decision-making positions.
“The Second
Republic has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to empowering young people
through the deliberate and bold placement of youths in key leadership and
decision-making positions. This includes government ministries, departments,
and agencies in parliament as well as other strategic institutions such as
boards of parastatals and advisory councils,” the President said.
As youths serve
in these positions, President Mnangagwa reminded them of the principle of
servant leadership and the need to ensure their fellow youths participate in
the socio-economic and cultural affairs of the country.
“As the
vanguard of our country, you must take the initiative and develop synergies as
well as partnerships, while building a common united front to advance the aims
and objectives of our people’s revolution and development thrust.
“Remain
vigilant and patriotic at all times. Defend the integrity and dignity of our
country, leadership as well as its people.
“Stand firm,
inculcate a culture of volunteerism and service among all the young people in
our beloved motherland Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa. ZBC
History made at ZITF National Youth Day! Thousands of youth from all 10 provinces persuaded President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to stay until 2030. Watch the moment captured by @CMukungunugwa #Vision2030 pic.twitter.com/NXDUUigYb1— C. H. MUKUNGUNUGWA (@CMukungunugwa) February 21, 2025
