ED : I APPOINT YOUTHS IN DECISION-MAKING ROLES



President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Second Republic has demonstrated its will to empower the country’s young people by ensuring they are placed in key decision-making roles.

He was speaking during the 2025 National Youth Day celebrations held in Bulawayo this Friday.

Drawn from across the country’s 10 provinces, at least 20 000 youths converged at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre to celebrate the National Youth Day.

All focus was on the youths and their critical role in national development as well as the challenges that affect them.

With the youths making up a greater percentage of the population in Africa, and in Zimbabwe, their voice and participation in national economic growth cannot be over-emphasised.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several senior government officials set aside the day to spend time with the youths and share some wisdom nuggets with them.





The head of state highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the voice of the youths is heard, as evidenced by placing them in key decision-making positions.

“The Second Republic has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to empowering young people through the deliberate and bold placement of youths in key leadership and decision-making positions. This includes government ministries, departments, and agencies in parliament as well as other strategic institutions such as boards of parastatals and advisory councils,” the President said.

As youths serve in these positions, President Mnangagwa reminded them of the principle of servant leadership and the need to ensure their fellow youths participate in the socio-economic and cultural affairs of the country.

“As the vanguard of our country, you must take the initiative and develop synergies as well as partnerships, while building a common united front to advance the aims and objectives of our people’s revolution and development thrust.

“Remain vigilant and patriotic at all times. Defend the integrity and dignity of our country, leadership as well as its people.

“Stand firm, inculcate a culture of volunteerism and service among all the young people in our beloved motherland Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa. ZBC