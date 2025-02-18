NINE ZIM KILLERS REMANDED IN CUSTODY IN BOTSWANA



Nine Zimbabwean nationals who killed a fellow Zimbabwean in Botswana have been remanded in custody.

The Zimbabweans, Crispen Gasura, Desmond Dube, Takesure Fraser, Abbisai Gasura, Justice Mafukidzi, Clayton Chiwa, Spencer Gasura, Calvin Mafukidze, and Alouis Gasura, have been charged with the murder of Tavonanashe Mariga. The alleged crime took place on January 5, 2025, at Matebele Farms in Botswana, where the accused, all farm workers, allegedly beat Mariga to death for stealing P1500. They stomped on his testicles until he passed out.

The accused appeared before the Broadhurst Magistrate Court and were remanded in custody pending investigations. The state opposed bail, citing the need for further investigation and awaiting post-mortem results and forensic evidence .

Mariga's brutal assault was reportedly caught on video, and the accused face charges of murder and illegal entry into Botswana . The case has sparked attention, highlighting concerns about violence and crime in the region.