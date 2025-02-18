TWO CARS STOLEN AS OWNERS BOOZE

Bulawayo police have recovered two vehicles that were stolen on Sunday while their owners were drinking at KoSamuriwo Pub and Grill in Old Luveve suburb.

The vehicles, a silver Mazda CX5 and a black Honda Fit, were found abandoned in the city within 48 hours of the theft.

The Mazda CX5 was found with a missing battery, while the Honda Fit was intact.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the development.

According to Assistant Inspector Msebele, the owner of the Mazda CX5 parked his vehicle at Chigumira Shopping Centre on Saturday night and entered KoSamuriwo Pub and Grill.

The man became heavily intoxicated and later woke up in a drainage trench in front of another bottle store at around 4am the following morning.

He discovered that his car was missing, along with his car keys, prompting him to make a police report.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old friend parked their Honda Fit at the same shops.

They locked the doors but left the front passenger window open before entering the pub.

When they returned around 3am, the vehicle was gone, despite still having the car keys. Chronicle