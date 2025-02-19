2030 : WHAT NOW

THE Zanu PF War Veterans League secretary, Douglas Mahiya, has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should reconsider the decision to step down after the expiry of his second term in 2028.
He said the
veterans of the liberation struggle would lobby for Mnangagwa to remain in
office beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which has been vehemently
opposed by a section of the ruling party.
Mahiya made the
remarks during the launch of the War Veterans Welfare Fund in Mashonaland West
...
War Veterans League Secretary (PB) Cde. Douglas Mahiya— Varakashi4ED (@Varakashi4ED) February 18, 2025
The initiatives being rolled out by our visionary President are a testament to his unwavering commitment to building a modernized and prosperous Zimbabwe. As war veterans, we express our deepest gratitude to the womb pic.twitter.com/BHYRRhdtej
