2030 : WHAT NOW



THE Zanu PF War Veterans League secretary, Douglas Mahiya, has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should reconsider the decision to step down after the expiry of his second term in 2028.

He said the veterans of the liberation struggle would lobby for Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which has been vehemently opposed by a section of the ruling party.

Mahiya made the remarks during the launch of the War Veterans Welfare Fund in Mashonaland West ...