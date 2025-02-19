HARARE PAYS US$1,4M FOR NON-EXISTENT PROPERTY

Harare City Council’s Medical Aid Society bought a US$1,4 million property which it never took possession of before it was subsequently sold under unclear circumstances, but the municipality never got its money back.

According to a forensic audit of Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) dated August 11, 2023, several anomalies were obtained including overpricing and double payment of another property in Ruwa amounting to US$1,2 million.

The audit revealed that the medical aid society bought properties without obtaining title deeds, which has led to complications in tracing them.

Further, for some months the former chief executive officer personally collected money for members’ subscriptions from the City of Harare, but it was observed that US$246 500 was not received by the cashier.

According to the audit report, there was an agreement of sale entered into by Everleigh Services Private Limited represented by AfrAsia Bank and HMMAS for the purchase of land held under Title Deed 11020/99.

It says the total value was US$1,7 million of which a deposit of US$1,4 million was paid.

The transaction took place on February 13, 2015.

Investigations showed that the board was informed that the property was held as security by the High Court for HMMAS for funds locked in Kingdom Bank.

“We observed that despite the full payment having been made, it never became HMMAS property but instead, it was sold to Cheetah Express Logistics Private Limited on 22 July 2018.

“HMMAS suffered an actual prejudice of US$1,4 million and US$300 000 respectively. There are no records to show that the above transaction was reversed, and money receipted back into HMMAS accounts,” reads the forensic audit.

According to the audit, it was further noted that after HMMAS bought the property, a total of US$300 000 would have been required as conveyancing fees and stamp duty.

The audit said in any event, the US$300 000 presented to the board was way above normal fees for the transaction given that Capital Gains Tax was 4 percent of purchase price (US$1, 7 million) was US$68 000. Conveyancing fees were round 3 percent and a negligible figure for stamp duty.

HMMAS recently came under for buying a 12-roomed house in Ruwa for a staggering US$1,2 million.

The forensic audit shows that according to the agreement of sale signed by both parties, the value of the building was US$700 000 which was paid in full including US$100 000 conveyancing fees paid into the Trust Account of Muza and Nyapadi Legal Practitioners.

The audit observed that the $100 000 was way above the stipulated expected conveyancing fees, which is 4 percent of the purchase price and should have been US$28 000.

Even if duty stamps were to be paid at prevailing rates, the total sum would not have come to the US$100 000 paid.

The audit found that pursuant to the purchase of Fortress Hospital, more than US$700 000 was paid over and above the initial US$700 000 that was already paid through Kingdom Bank.

“After that, and without supporting documents, a sum of US$650 000 was stated and paid as payment for equipment. Whereas we observed that Briward Enterprises values the equipment that was there at the material time to be US$100 000, HMMAS was prejudiced to the sum of US$550 000.” Herald