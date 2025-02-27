MY GAMBLER SON IS TORMENTING ME

A woman has taken the unusual step of approaching the courts to try and find a solution to her son’s gambling obsession, claiming that his life is being wasted by his addiction to sports betting, which has taken this country by storm.

The case illustrates the challenges which many families are now having to deal with in this country as many people plunge into the dark spaces of gambling.

The industry lures its clients by promising huge returns but, for many of the players, it usually ends up in tears.

The industry generates millions of dollars every month and betting on football matches has now overtaken what is spent in betting on horses in this country.

Cathy Munaki dragged her son Tawanda to the Harare Civil Court where she said his obsession with gambling had left her being harassed by a number of people who lent him money to finance his gambling obsession.

Munaki said: “He sells my property, he gets involved in debts using my name and I am the one who gets harassed when people come demanding their money.

“I now live in fear as creditors keep knocking on my door demanding to be paid back their money which I know nothing about.”

She said Tawanda’s behaviour has destroyed her relationship with her family and friends as she usually finds herself in the middle of his financial mess.

Tawanda did not deny the allegations.He told the court that he was struggling to make ends meet after his contract at his former workplace expired.

“I was just trying to get money because I am not working,” he said.

Presiding Magistrate Meenal Naratam ordered Tawanda to get a job and stop tormenting his mother. The sports betting industry in this country has exploded in the past few years.

This has seen tens of thousands of Zimbabweans gambling and hoping to strike a fortune.

A number of sports betting agencies have emerged across the country in recent years, fighting for their cake in a market which is dominated by MWOS and AfricaBet.

The advent of online betting has also dramatically changed the landscape because this means that gamblers can bet even in the comfort of their homes.

The English Premiership, the Spanish La Liga, the Germany Bundesliga, the French Lig 1 and the Italian Seri A are attractive markets for the local gamblers.

Last year it was revealed that 539 betting houses have been licenced in this country.

The sports betting whirlwind has not only hit Zimbabwe but it has also hit South Africa where the market is bigger and the returns are higher.

While local annual figures of how much was spent on gambling last year are not easy to come by, in South Africa it was reported that a staggering US$58,7 billion (R1,1-trillion) was spent on legal bets for the financial year ending March 31 2024.

The figure was 40% more than the previous financial year.

Two thirds of that money went to horse and sports betting activities. The biggest mover of this huge amount, which the industry generated, was sports betting. H Metro