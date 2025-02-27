SCHOOL REJECTS CHINESE PLANT : NOT HERE

A private school in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, has opposed plans by a Chinese firm to construct a cement manufacturing plant close to its premises.
In a statement,
Bryden Country School argued that Shuntai Investments (Pvt) Ltd’s proposed
cement plant will expose learners to noise, air and water pollution given its
proximity to the project site.
Reports
indicate that the company began operations in late January this year and is
constructing staff quarters.
The initial
phase employs 250 workers a majority of whom are locals.
However, the
school said having the project in its environs was not only a health hazard but
would also disturb learners.
“Blasting at
the quarry threatens to damage the buildings of all these institutions.
Blasting will also be noisy as will the heavy vehicles and machinery associated
with this type of industry,” the school said.
“Further, there
is a very real danger of air pollution both from cement dust and other dust.
Cement dust is known to contain silica to the extent of 30%.”
Silica is known
to cause both short- and long-term health complications including, emphysema,
silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.
The private
school said that it had written to the Chinese miners expressing its
reservations about the proposed cement plant.
“So far, the
company has not yet responded to Bryden’s written request,” the school said.
It said it had
lodged a complaint with the Environmental Management Authority (Ema) seeking
its intervention.
The statement
revealed that the area in which the Chinese company is implementing its project
is reserved for educational purposes.
“This makes the
project incompatible with the local area land use which currently includes two
schools and a nearly completed Seventh Day Adventist University.
“The current
aerial view of the site places the cement factory less than 500 metres from the
school boundary, the quarry at 360 metres from the school boundary and a road
connecting the two, less than 60 metres from the school boundary.”
NewsDay could
not get a comment from Ema.
A number of
Chinese mining firms have clashed with communities where they operate from or
have plans to establish operations.
Locals accuse
the Chinese miners of causing environmental degradation and pollution, and
labour law violations, among other infractions, amid reports that some of the
companies claim to enjoy the protection of government and ruling Zanu PF party
officials, including ministers.
Shuntai general
manager Zhou Bin told NewsDay recently that the proposed cement plant will
utilise the latest technology, designed to keep noise, air and water pollution
well below established standards.
Zhou expressed
the company’s willingness to engage all stakeholders as it finalises its plans
for the mine’s development once all necessary approvals are obtained. Newsday
