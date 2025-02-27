SCHOOL REJECTS CHINESE PLANT : NOT HERE

A private school in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, has opposed plans by a Chinese firm to construct a cement manufacturing plant close to its premises.

In a statement, Bryden Country School argued that Shuntai Investments (Pvt) Ltd’s proposed cement plant will expose learners to noise, air and water pollution given its proximity to the project site.

Reports indicate that the company began operations in late January this year and is constructing staff quarters.

The initial phase employs 250 workers a majority of whom are locals.

However, the school said having the project in its environs was not only a health hazard but would also disturb learners.

“Blasting at the quarry threatens to damage the buildings of all these institutions. Blasting will also be noisy as will the heavy vehicles and machinery associated with this type of industry,” the school said.

“Further, there is a very real danger of air pollution both from cement dust and other dust. Cement dust is known to contain silica to the extent of 30%.”

Silica is known to cause both short- and long-term health complications including, emphysema, silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

The private school said that it had written to the Chinese miners expressing its reservations about the proposed cement plant.

“So far, the company has not yet responded to Bryden’s written request,” the school said.

It said it had lodged a complaint with the Environmental Management Authority (Ema) seeking its intervention.

The statement revealed that the area in which the Chinese company is implementing its project is reserved for educational purposes.

“This makes the project incompatible with the local area land use which currently includes two schools and a nearly completed Seventh Day Adventist University.

“The current aerial view of the site places the cement factory less than 500 metres from the school boundary, the quarry at 360 metres from the school boundary and a road connecting the two, less than 60 metres from the school boundary.”

NewsDay could not get a comment from Ema.

A number of Chinese mining firms have clashed with communities where they operate from or have plans to establish operations.

Locals accuse the Chinese miners of causing environmental degradation and pollution, and labour law violations, among other infractions, amid reports that some of the companies claim to enjoy the protection of government and ruling Zanu PF party officials, including ministers.

Shuntai general manager Zhou Bin told NewsDay recently that the proposed cement plant will utilise the latest technology, designed to keep noise, air and water pollution well below established standards.

Zhou expressed the company’s willingness to engage all stakeholders as it finalises its plans for the mine’s development once all necessary approvals are obtained. Newsday