SANGOMA SELLS RITUALS CAR

A sangoma sold a car he had been given to perform some rituals for a businessman who owns a butchery.

Ikenneth Banda, who is the sangoma, is no fixed aboard.

He has been arrested and appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody.

The complainant is Gaen Mpofu of Ushewokunze, Harare.

The court heard that on June 20, 2023, Banda approached Mpofu and offered to help him boost his business.

Banda allegedly indicated that he needed to conduct some overnight rituals on Mpofu’s car, a Toyota Mark X, which he was using to supply meat to his customers.

Mpofu booked Banda at a lodge in Highfields.

Banda demanded to be given the car keys and one kilogramme of meat so that he would mix with herbs overnight. He also ordered Mpofu to park the car at the lodge for rituals.

Mpofu came back to the lodge the following morning and realised that Banda was nowhere to be seen.He had disappeared with his car.

He filed a report at ZRP Machipisa.

The car was recovered from Naison Mangisi in Karoi who told the police that he bought it from Banda and paid US$1100 and had a balance of US$150.

Banda was arrested on Saturday on his way from Zambia. H Metro