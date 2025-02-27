SANGOMA SELLS RITUALS CAR

A sangoma sold a car he had been given to perform some rituals for a businessman who owns a butchery.
Ikenneth Banda,
who is the sangoma, is no fixed aboard.
He has been
arrested and appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who
remanded him in custody.
The complainant
is Gaen Mpofu of Ushewokunze, Harare.
The court heard
that on June 20, 2023, Banda approached Mpofu and offered to help him boost his
business.
Banda allegedly
indicated that he needed to conduct some overnight rituals on Mpofu’s car, a Toyota Mark X, which he was using to supply
meat to his customers.
Mpofu booked
Banda at a lodge in Highfields.
Banda demanded
to be given the car keys and one kilogramme of meat so that he would mix with
herbs overnight. He also ordered Mpofu to park the car at the lodge for
rituals.
Mpofu came back
to the lodge the following morning and realised that Banda was nowhere to be
seen.He had disappeared with his car.
He filed a
report at ZRP Machipisa.
The car was
recovered from Naison Mangisi in Karoi who told the police that he bought it
from Banda and paid US$1100 and had a balance of US$150.
Banda was
arrested on Saturday on his way from Zambia. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment