UNDERWEIGHT GOODS : 93 SHOPS BUSTED

Ninety-three shops have been prosecuted since January for selling underweight products, as the authorities intensify efforts to curb violations of consumer rights.
The most
affected goods include mealie meal, sugar, flour, salt, soya chunks, dried
kapenta, in-store bread and sugar beans.
According to
the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), 289 shops have also been fined for
various consumer rights violations, while 147 compliance notices have been
issued to retailers involved in unethical business practices.
Compliance
notices are formal warnings issued to businesses to correct violations within a
specified time frame to avoid further legal action.
Responding to
questions from The Sunday Mail, CPC research and public affairs manager Mr
Kudakwashe Muderere said: “In total, 93 shops were prosecuted for selling
underweight products.
In addition,
289 shops were fined from January to date and 147 compliance notices were
issued in terms of Sections 10 and 31 of the Consumer Protection Act. Goods
most affected are mealie meal, sugar, flour, salt, soya chunks, dried kapenta,
in-store bread and sugar beans.”
To address the
problem, the commission is engaging manufacturers to ensure their products meet
required weight standards, he said.
The CPC has
also launched joint operations with other regulators to crack down on
underweight and counterfeit products.
Confiscation of
illegal goods, continuous market monitoring and consumer education campaigns
are also part of the measures being implemented.
A recent market
surveillance by the CPC found that illegally imported goods, including soft
drinks, detergents and baby formula — some containing harmful substances — have
flooded the Zimbabwean market, posing a serious threat to public health and the
economy.
The
investigation laid bare the alarming prevalence of smuggled products, some
believed to be laden with toxic additives, pathogens and spoiled ingredients.
The authorities
believe these dangerous goods can cause foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions
and long-term health complications.
The influx of
such goods into the local market is reportedly being driven by porous borders
and a high demand for cheaper alternatives.
Small retail
shops in Mbare and downtown Harare, where unscrupulous traders are repackaging
substandard goods in misleading packaging to deceive consumers, have been
identified as being hubs for counterfeit and fake products.
During the
market surveillance blitz, the CPC discovered that low-grade rice is being
rebranded as premium Mahatma rice, while counterfeited Mazoe Orange Crush juice
smuggled from Zambia is widely available.
Similarly,
counterfeit Mama’s tomato sauce has been identified and confiscated in
significant quantities.
The CPC also
discovered that many products sold in these shops are labelled in foreign
languages, leaving consumers without crucial safety or usage information. These
practices contravene the country’s consumer protection laws. Sunday Mail
