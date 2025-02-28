MINISTER : CHITEPO SCHOOL IS NOT A ZANU PF PROJECT

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is not a Zanu-PF project, as alleged by anti-government forces, but a national institution, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has said.

Minister Garwe stated that the school is driving a national ideological programme as guided by President Mnangagwa and is not affiliated with any political party.

“Ideology has no political face but carries a national identity—that of Zimbabwe. It is important to understand that this is a national programme, not a Zanu-PF project, as has been falsely claimed,” said Minister Garwe.

He added that his ministry would soon be working with various state universities to advance different agendas related to local governance.

Chitepo School of Ideology is an institution designed to foster national consciousness and prioritise national interests above all else.

It is one of several such institutions in the region, established by revolutionary movements, with the objective of instilling the spirit of revolution in the youth and the population at large. The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania serves as the headquarters for all former liberation movements in Southern Africa. Herald