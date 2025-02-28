FIVE MAKOROKOZA SURVIVE SIX DAYS TRAPPED UNDERGROUND

Just a breath away from the grave, five miners defied the odds, clawing their way back from six harrowing days trapped in the suffocating darkness of a Filabusi mine shaft in Matabeleland South Province. Sustained by little mahewu lowered by a rope, they clung to hope in the face of despair.
The mine is
owned by Filabusi gold miner Charles Ndebele, who allegedly failed to report
the incident to the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), the local Fire Brigade, or the
police.
In a video
recorded after the miners were rescued from their harrowing ordeal, a man is
heard telling them that their boss, Ndebele, did not bother to inform the
authorities.
The CPU and the
fire brigade, along with other emergency rescue services, typically undertake
rescue efforts for individuals trapped in collapsed shafts, following
assessments that the distressed individuals can be saved and that the safety of
the rescue personnel is assured.
“The mine
owners knew that you were trapped underground but they didn’t do anything to
get you out,” the unidentified man tells the survivors.
A source told
Saturday Chronicle that villagers, alongside other illegal miners, led the
rescue mission three days after the mine shaft collapsed.
“The owner of
the mine kept it a secret, and when asked where his employees were, he said he
had given them days off to rest. The other guys got suspicious on he third day
that something was amiss, and that’s when the miner finally told the truth that
five of his workers were trapped in a shaft,” said the source.
The police were
subsequently notified.
“They were
being fed mahewu, given to them through an opening in the collapsed shaft, and
were rescued after six days,” said the source.
Ndebele became
aggressive when approached for comment.
“Are you trying
to tarnish my reputation? Let’s respect each other. What do you mean that I fed
them mahewu when I’m the one who was so worried about their safety and safe
return?” said Ndebele.
In 2019, five
illegal miners died when a tunnel at Nugget Gold Mine in Matobo, Matabeleland
South Province collapsed while approximately 15 men were underground. The
incident occurred when more than 1 000 illegal miners swarmed the area after
news spread that rich gold deposits had been discovered at the mine. Volunteer
workers retrieved the bodies. A majority of the omakorokoza reportedly fled
when the tunnel collapsed on their colleagues.
In 2022, seven illegal gold miners were trapped underground when a shaft in which they were mining collapsed and buried them. The incident occurred at Interfah Mine, also known as Success Mine, in Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province. The illegal miners invaded the area after news broke that rich gold deposits had been discovered at the mine. Chronicle
