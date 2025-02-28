FIVE MAKOROKOZA SURVIVE SIX DAYS TRAPPED UNDERGROUND

Just a breath away from the grave, five miners defied the odds, clawing their way back from six harrowing days trapped in the suffocating darkness of a Filabusi mine shaft in Matabeleland South Province. Sustained by little mahewu lowered by a rope, they clung to hope in the face of despair.

The mine is owned by Filabusi gold miner Charles Ndebele, who allegedly failed to report the incident to the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), the local Fire Brigade, or the police.

In a video recorded after the miners were rescued from their harrowing ordeal, a man is heard telling them that their boss, Ndebele, did not bother to inform the authorities.

The CPU and the fire brigade, along with other emergency rescue services, typically undertake rescue efforts for individuals trapped in collapsed shafts, following assessments that the distressed individuals can be saved and that the safety of the rescue personnel is assured.

“The mine owners knew that you were trapped underground but they didn’t do anything to get you out,” the unidentified man tells the survivors.

A source told Saturday Chronicle that villagers, alongside other illegal miners, led the rescue mission three days after the mine shaft collapsed.

“The owner of the mine kept it a secret, and when asked where his employees were, he said he had given them days off to rest. The other guys got suspicious on he third day that something was amiss, and that’s when the miner finally told the truth that five of his workers were trapped in a shaft,” said the source.

The police were subsequently notified.

“They were being fed mahewu, given to them through an opening in the collapsed shaft, and were rescued after six days,” said the source.

Ndebele became aggressive when approached for comment.

“Are you trying to tarnish my reputation? Let’s respect each other. What do you mean that I fed them mahewu when I’m the one who was so worried about their safety and safe return?” said Ndebele.

In 2019, five illegal miners died when a tunnel at Nugget Gold Mine in Matobo, Matabeleland South Province collapsed while approximately 15 men were underground. The incident occurred when more than 1 000 illegal miners swarmed the area after news spread that rich gold deposits had been discovered at the mine. Volunteer workers retrieved the bodies. A majority of the omakorokoza reportedly fled when the tunnel collapsed on their colleagues.

In 2022, seven illegal gold miners were trapped underground when a shaft in which they were mining collapsed and buried them. The incident occurred at Interfah Mine, also known as Success Mine, in Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province. The illegal miners invaded the area after news broke that rich gold deposits had been discovered at the mine. Chronicle