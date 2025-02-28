ED OWNS THE COURT : NCUBE AS JOURNO DENIED BAIL

📹 "It's saddening, it's heartbreaking but it was to be expected."— ZimLive (@zimlive) February 28, 2025
Alpha Media Holdings publisher Trevor Ncube reacting to the denial of bail for journalist Blessed Mhlanga. pic.twitter.com/g0FOxdwf7Y
