MHUNGA'S FAMILY WITHDRAWS CHALLENGE AGAINST SMALL HOUSE'S CHILD

The Tavaruva family which is embroiled in a bitter dispute with Polka Executor Bishop Jeremiah Matenhese over the distribution of their late father’s vast estate has withdrawn the case against him at the High Court.

The Midweek Watch is in possession of the notice to the High Court where the family led by Tanda Tavaruva’s widow Pelagia Tavaruva as the first applicant together with her six children say they are no longer pursuing the matter.

Bishop Matenhese in his capacity as executor, Privilege Tavaruva as the legal guardian of the minor child, Master of the High Court, Highrange Resources Pvt Ltd land developer and Paidamoyo Kashiri who is the mother of the minor child at the centre of dispute were the respondents in the matter.

The Tavaruva family were praying for the court to overturn an earlier ruling in favour of the minor child born out of wedlock by the deceased who had been awarded a lump some of US$74 000 by the High Court following an application to include him in the distribution of the estate.

In a notice dated February 12, 2025 the family has withdrawn the application against all the respondents except Highrange Resources, the land developer at Brooklands Farm Lot E and F along Zimuto road which are part of the multi-million dollar estate left behind by the late transport mogul popularly known as Mhunga.

“Be pleased to take notice that applicants hereby withdraw the application as against the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th respondents with no tender of costs, the application being one involving a deceased estate.

“Be pleased to take further notice that applicants persist with the application as against the 4th respondent,” reads the notice from the family lawyers, Nyahuma’s Law of Harare. Midweek Watch