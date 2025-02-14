JOHANE MASOWE'S BODY TO BE EXHUMED, 50 YEARS LATER

In a landmark ruling, the High Court has delivered a declaratory order affirming the inalienable rights of Peter Jack Masedza’s children to exhume and rebury their father’s remains, 50 years after his death.

Masedza is known by the legion of apostolic sect members as Johane Masowe.

This decision heralds a significant legal and spiritual victory for Magaga and Reuben Masedza, granting them the authority—within the parameters of established legal frameworks—to honour their father’s legacy and memory in accordance with their familial and cultural obligations.

The case stemmed from a protracted and bitter dispute with a faction of the Gospel of God Church, which had resolutely barred the Masedza brothers from accessing their father’s gravesite at Gandanzara Shrine in Makoni, a sacred burial place near Rusape.

Baba Johane, a revered religious figure and spiritual guide to millions, passed away in Zambia on September 14, 1973, at the age of 59. His remains were later repatriated to what was then Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and interred at the shrine.

Efforts by the High Court in 2017 to mediate the feud by granting both sides equal access to the burial site proved futile, as hostilities persisted unabated. The Masedza brothers’ application asked the court to determine two critical questions: whether they had the legal right to exhume their father’s remains and whether the court could order such an exhumation.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi, in his judgment, upheld the brothers’ right to exhume their father’s remains, subject to compliance with statutory procedures, but declined to grant the consequential relief of directly ordering the exhumation.

“The applicants have a right to exhume the remains of the late Johane Masowe Shoniwa Masedza, which are buried at Gandanzara Shrine, Rusape, subject to their following due process,” ruled Justice Chitapi.

The judge further clarified that the declaratory relief granted did not, in and of itself, authorise immediate exhumation but instead required adherence to the procedural dictates outlined in the Cemeteries Act.

Justice Chitapi emphasised that the applicants’ cultural and familial assertions were well-founded, noting their insistence that it was both a traditional and moral obligation for children to bury their parents, maintain access to their graves, erect tombstones, and preserve such burial sites as enduring family heritage.

The brothers’ legal counsel, Advocate Lewis Uriri, instructed by Mr Nickiel Mushangwe, argued that the denial of access to their father’s burial site had caused grave prejudice, severing their connection with their late father’s remains.

Advocate Uriri submitted that Baba Johane, a devout worshiper of God, would not have wished his grave to become a symbol of worship, a shrine for idolatry, or a source of benefit for leaders of the Gospel of God Church.

Opposing the application, the Church’s Deputy President, Erica Office, represented by Advocate Silvester Hashiti, argued that the deceased had expressed wishes to be buried at the Gandanzara Shrine and dismissed the application as frivolous, citing the passage of over 20 years since his death.

The judge observed that the parties had been embroiled in related litigation over the years, which explained the delay in bringing the current application.

Mr Mushangwe hailed the ruling as “epochal,” describing it as a momentous decision with far-reaching implications beyond the mere administration of justice.

“This ruling brings joy, relief, and a clear pathway to resolve the pernicious problem of children fighting for the right to honour their parents in death. It also carries spiritual significance, as it involves one of Africa’s religious luminaries,” he said.

While the court’s order is declaratory and does not directly mandate the exhumation, it provides the siblings with the legal clarity and authority needed to proceed within the confines of statutory requirements.

Justice Chitapi’s judgment underscores the importance of balancing cultural imperatives, legal procedure, and the sanctity of burial sites, while reaffirming the judiciary’s role as the ultimate arbiter in matters of justice.

This ruling not only restores the dignity of the Masedza family but also serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between family, tradition, and the law.

It lifts the shadow of conflict that had long loomed over Baba Johane’s final resting place, enabling his children to honour his memory in peace and unity.

Since 1932, when Shonhiwa Masedza, later known as Johane Masowe, received his divine call to the prophetic ministry, the Gospel of God Church has been synonymous with worship in open spaces, a practice that became its enduring hallmark.

Magaga now 77 years old, stood on the precipice of triumph after enduring a grueling 52-year legal and emotional battle to access his father’s burial site.

His voice, heavy with both exhaustion and relief, trembled as he reflected on the journey. “This journey was unbearably tortuous, but we are happy that finally, justice has prevailed while we are still alive,” he said.

For Magaga and other family members, this victory is not merely a legal milestone, but a deeply personal and spiritual reclamation of their heritage. Herald