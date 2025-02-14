BYO HOUSES FLOODED



For Prisca Moyo, a resident of Sizinda, the sight of darkening skies over Bulawayo brings a familiar dread. The thought of another night of bailing water from her modest two-bedroomed house, or the exhausting task of drying out her furniture the next day, is enough to make her heart sink.

While the recent rains pounding the city are supposed to be a blessing for residents of the water-scarce City of Bulawayo, some residents in suburbs such as Sizinda, Emakhandeni and Cowdray Park now see the downpours as a curse.

Moyo’s house is situated in a low area of Sizinda, making it susceptible to flash flooding even with small amounts of rain, she told Saturday Chronicle yesterday.

“Nowadays, it doesn’t take much rain for my yard to be filled with water. On the worst days, the rainwater starts flowing into the house and anything inside that sits on the floor such as sofas, gets wet.

Every day when it rains is a battle to get the water out of the house. Instead of rejoicing when it rains, I feel like the rains are a curse,” said Moyo.

A snap survey by the news crew in the suburb of Sizinda showed that poor drainage is affecting many houses as evidenced by damp surfaces and walls that have turned greenish due to exposure to stagnant water for long periods.

When water turns walls greenish, it’s usually because of the growth of algae, a type of microscopic plant life that thrives in damp conditions and can appear on surfaces like walls, especially when there is constant moisture present.

An elderly resident, Alisto Ndau, says he has resigned himself to the daily struggles of living in a water-soaked home whenever it rains.

“My yard turns muddy and slippery whenever it rains. There is nothing we can do about the pools of water that form in the yard,” said Ndau.

He said he sees no need to repaint the section of his house that has turned greenish due to stagnant rainwater in the yard whenever it rains.

In Cowdray Park, Millian Phiri built an immaculate home for herself and her kids but the rainy season makes her regret the decision to build a house in that section of the suburb.

“We are in trouble whenever it rains. The situation gets worse when Cowdray Park receives a lot of rain as our property gets submerged in water,” said Phiri.

In her bedroom, Phiri has piled blankets and her kids’ clothes on top of the bed to prevent them from getting soaked.

Almost all of my close neighbours are affected. Maybe building our homes in this part of Cowdray Park was a mistake,” she said.

As persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in New Lobengula, Prince Nhliziyo is now forced to elevate his household property using bricks to avoid water damage.

Last month, during a meeting attended by various government departments, including the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and council representatives to assess the situation on the ground, Tswagai Fikile Marovatsanga, the Director of Local Government in Bulawayo, promised that work on the drainage system will start soon after the rains in Cowdray Park.

The situation in affected suburbs is likely to worsen as the Meteorological Service Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) has predicted normal to above-normal rainfall across the country for the 2024-2025 rainfall season. Chronicle