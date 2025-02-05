MAFUME TRAPPED BY A LIE

Drama has unfolded in Greendale, Harare, as the Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into Harare’s affairs temporarily adjourned Mayor Jacob Mafume’s testimony to conduct an onsite inspection at a property he had claimed to be his house.
The
Commission’s findings revealed that the property, located on Coronation Road at
number 1110 in Greendale, is not a residential area as claimed, but a vehicle
auction site.
When Mayor
Mafume attempted to explain the discrepancy, Judge Cheda instructed him to
provide his explanation at a later time.
The Commission
insisted on an inspection in loco after discovering that Mayor Mafume had lied
under oath.
Mayor Mafume
claimed it was a mistake, saying his house was just two blocks away from the
initial address.
However, the
Commission refused to accept this and proceeded with the inspection.
Meanwhile, the
convoy, comprising journalists and the entire Commission bench, is now heading
back to the Disaster Management Centre, where the public hearings are being
conducted. Herald
Cat out of the bag! Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume exposed for giving false information regarding his place of residence pic.twitter.com/ab3CM2Ke6B— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) February 5, 2025
0 comments:
Post a Comment