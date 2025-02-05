MAFUME TRAPPED BY A LIE



Drama has unfolded in Greendale, Harare, as the Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into Harare’s affairs temporarily adjourned Mayor Jacob Mafume’s testimony to conduct an onsite inspection at a property he had claimed to be his house.

The Commission’s findings revealed that the property, located on Coronation Road at number 1110 in Greendale, is not a residential area as claimed, but a vehicle auction site.

When Mayor Mafume attempted to explain the discrepancy, Judge Cheda instructed him to provide his explanation at a later time.

The Commission insisted on an inspection in loco after discovering that Mayor Mafume had lied under oath.

Mayor Mafume claimed it was a mistake, saying his house was just two blocks away from the initial address.

However, the Commission refused to accept this and proceeded with the inspection.

Meanwhile, the convoy, comprising journalists and the entire Commission bench, is now heading back to the Disaster Management Centre, where the public hearings are being conducted. Herald