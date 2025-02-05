COPS BREAK UP PARTY : 22 YOUTHS ARRESTED

THE fight against drug and substance abuse is gaining momentum in Mashonaland West with 22 youths being arrested at a party where drugs were abused in Chegutu.

Provincial Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto, said the police swooped on the party after Tinashe Kamunda, 23, of Rifle Range, created some WhatsApp group links where he advertised a wild birthday party.

Chapoto said attendance was US$2 for the boys and US$1 for girls plus an extra US$5 for liquor per person.

He said police received a tip-off that drugs were being abused by the youths at the party.

The police raided the house and 15 boys and seven girls.

“Searches were conducted around the house and it resulted in the recovery of stubs of smoked dagga, unused condoms, some liquor, and Shisha-smoking equipment,” he said.

Chapoto said the parents and guardians of the 22 youths were advised.

He said Kamunda was charged with disorderly conduct and paid a fine.

Chapoto said all the other kids also paid a fine and were released into the custody of their parents.

“We thank those who supplied positive information,” he said.

“The bond between the community and the police always yields positive results.” H Metro