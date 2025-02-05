COPS BREAK UP PARTY : 22 YOUTHS ARRESTED

THE fight against drug and substance abuse is gaining momentum in Mashonaland West with 22 youths being arrested at a party where drugs were abused in Chegutu.
Provincial
Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Effort Chapoto, said the
police swooped on the party after Tinashe Kamunda, 23, of Rifle Range, created
some WhatsApp group links where he advertised a wild birthday party.
Chapoto said
attendance was US$2 for the boys and US$1 for girls plus an extra US$5 for
liquor per person.
He said police
received a tip-off that drugs were being abused by the youths at the party.
The police
raided the house and 15 boys and seven girls.
“Searches were
conducted around the house and it resulted in the recovery of stubs of smoked
dagga, unused condoms, some liquor, and
Shisha-smoking equipment,” he said.
Chapoto said
the parents and guardians of the 22 youths were advised.
He said Kamunda
was charged with disorderly conduct and paid a fine.
Chapoto said
all the other kids also paid a fine and were released into the custody of their
parents.
“We thank those
who supplied positive information,” he said.
“The bond
between the community and the police always yields positive results.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment