GIRL (4) CRASHED BY KOMBI

Tragedy hit a Runyararo West family after their daughter was crashed by kombi which had just dropped her from school on February 4 at around 4pm.

The accident happened along Thomas Munemo Street in Runyararo West where a Toyota Hiace kombi which was being driven by Effort Notito (30) who stays in Mucheke crashed Eliana Gore’s head as he was reversing soon after dropping her from school.

Masvingo Province police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa told The Midweek Watch that the girl ran into the house soon after being dropped off but quickly came back but the driver did not notice that she had come back.

Eliana was crashed by the front wheel and died on the spot from head injuries.

Her body was taken to Masvingo Provincial hospital mortuary.

Dhewa urged drivers to carefully check around whenever they are reversing in areas where there are children to avoid running them over. Midweek Watch