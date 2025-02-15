AUXILIA'S DONATIONS LOOTED IN MASVINGO

Zanu PF big wigs and top Government employees allegedly looted foodstuffs, hampers and agricultural inputs donated to villagers by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa was in Masvingo for a wellness campaign at Masvingo Showgrounds. The campaign was attended by thousands who were bused from across the province for free disease screening. School pupils also attended the campaign.

Attendees were divided into groups of 10 and made to share a 50kg bag of rice whilst top Government and Zanu PF officials received 10kg of mealie meal each.

Zanu PF Masvingo vice chairperson Trust Mugabe who was in charge of the distribution told The Mirror the donations were distributed equitably.

Mugabe added that top party and Government officials received mealie meal because they are leaders. Some of the individuals who received the maize meal include three senior Masvingo City managers, two senior President’s Office (CIO) members, provincial heads of Government ministries and Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) members.

Revesai Chikwanda, a driver in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) allegedly looted six tick grease bottles and walked out of the stadium despite Mugabe ordering him to return the tick grease through a public address (PA) system.

Chikwanda allegedly told Mugabe that he was sent by Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira to collect the tick grease.

Chikwanda refuted the matter when contacted for a comment. Mugabe however, said Chikwanda returned the tick grease after he cautioned him.

“He took the tick grease without permission and I ordered him to return it. He complied with the instruction,” said Mugabe.

Chadzamira’s phone went unanswered when contacted for a comment.

Two Police open trucks and a vehicle belonging to the CIO went away fully loaded with mealie meal and rice. Some Police officers remained behind in a queue and got more foodstuffs.

Masvingo Permanent Secretary Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa said he oversaw the distribution process and it was done fairly. He however, said he didn’t keep stock of who got what.

“The process was transparent when the First Lady was distributing the donations. Chaos began after she left and Mugabe and several youth took over. What they did is wrong. They are tarnishig the First Lady’s name because of their looting. I’m sure they will be hanfing out the donations to their lieutenants,” said a concerned villager. Masvingo Mirror