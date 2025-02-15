AUXILIA'S DONATIONS LOOTED IN MASVINGO

Zanu PF big wigs and top Government employees allegedly looted foodstuffs, hampers and agricultural inputs donated to villagers by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa on Wednesday.
Mnangagwa was
in Masvingo for a wellness campaign at Masvingo Showgrounds. The campaign was
attended by thousands who were bused from across the province for free disease
screening. School pupils also attended the campaign.
Attendees were
divided into groups of 10 and made to share a 50kg bag of rice whilst top
Government and Zanu PF officials received 10kg of mealie meal each.
Zanu PF
Masvingo vice chairperson Trust Mugabe who was in charge of the distribution
told The Mirror the donations were distributed equitably.
Mugabe added
that top party and Government officials received mealie meal because they are
leaders. Some of the individuals who received the maize meal include three
senior Masvingo City managers, two senior President’s Office (CIO) members,
provincial heads of Government ministries and Zanu PF provincial coordinating
committee (PCC) members.
Revesai
Chikwanda, a driver in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) allegedly
looted six tick grease bottles and walked out of the stadium despite Mugabe
ordering him to return the tick grease through a public address (PA) system.
Chikwanda
allegedly told Mugabe that he was sent by Masvingo Minister of State Ezra
Chadzamira to collect the tick grease.
Chikwanda
refuted the matter when contacted for a comment. Mugabe however, said Chikwanda
returned the tick grease after he cautioned him.
“He took the
tick grease without permission and I ordered him to return it. He complied with
the instruction,” said Mugabe.
Chadzamira’s
phone went unanswered when contacted for a comment.
Two Police open
trucks and a vehicle belonging to the CIO went away fully loaded with mealie
meal and rice. Some Police officers remained behind in a queue and got more
foodstuffs.
Masvingo
Permanent Secretary Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa said he oversaw the distribution
process and it was done fairly. He however, said he didn’t keep stock of who
got what.
“The process
was transparent when the First Lady was distributing the donations. Chaos began
after she left and Mugabe and several youth took over. What they did is wrong.
They are tarnishig the First Lady’s name because of their looting. I’m sure
they will be hanfing out the donations to their lieutenants,” said a concerned
villager. Masvingo Mirror
