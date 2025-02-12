BLOW FOR NCUBE IN TSHABANGU FIGHT

The ongoing legal tug-of-war within the opposition CCC has taken a dramatic turn, as the faction led by Professor Welshman Ncube pushes for immediate enforcement of a High Court ruling, only to have its efforts thwarted.
This latest
chapter in the party’s internecine conflict underscores the widening fissures
threatening to derail its cohesion.
Last month, the
High Court delivered a significant blow to CCC Secretary-General Senator
Sengezo Tshabangu, barring him from unilaterally imposing changes to the
party’s parliamentary leadership.
However, Sen
Tshabangu swiftly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging the High
Court’s decision.
In response,
the Prof Ncube faction sought leave from the High Court to execute the judgment
while the appeal was still pending, an aggressive legal manoeuvre aimed at
solidifying their position of authority.
In a decisive
ruling, Justice Nevile Wamambo dismissed the Prof Ncube faction’s application,
delivering yet another twist in this saga of political brinkmanship.
“After reading
documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the
application be and is hereby dismissed with applicant (Prof Ncube) paying costs
to the first (Sen Tshabangu) and third (Mlotshwa) respondents,” ruled Justice
Wamambo.
The court’s
decision effectively leaves Sen Tshabangu’s appeal intact, granting him a
temporary reprieve in the escalating battle for control.
For the Prof
Ncube faction, this is a legal setback, but it is unlikely to deter their
broader strategy to assert dominance within the embattled party.
Adding fuel to
the fire, the faction has summoned Sen Tshabangu to a disciplinary hearing
scheduled for tomorrow.
The hearing,
which promises to intensify the party’s internal strife, is set to scrutinise
Sen Tshabangu’s “controversial” actions.
These include
his alleged unilateral appointments and reassignments of CCC members in
Parliament, moves the Prof Ncube camp argues were both unauthorized and
illegal.
This
disciplinary hearing is emblematic of the growing rift between the two leaders,
with Prof Ncube and Sen Tshabangu locked in a bitter contest for supremacy in a
party already plagued by factionalism.
The stakes are
high, as the outcome of these internal proceedings could have far-reaching
implications for the CCC’s future.
The CCC, once
the leading entity in opposition politics, now finds itself mired in discord.
The legal battles, disciplinary hearings, and public disputes paint a picture of a party struggling to reconcile its internal differences. Herald
