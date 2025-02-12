BLOW FOR NCUBE IN TSHABANGU FIGHT

The ongoing legal tug-of-war within the opposition CCC has taken a dramatic turn, as the faction led by Professor Welshman Ncube pushes for immediate enforcement of a High Court ruling, only to have its efforts thwarted.

This latest chapter in the party’s internecine conflict underscores the widening fissures threatening to derail its cohesion.

Last month, the High Court delivered a significant blow to CCC Secretary-General Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, barring him from unilaterally imposing changes to the party’s parliamentary leadership.

However, Sen Tshabangu swiftly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s decision.

In response, the Prof Ncube faction sought leave from the High Court to execute the judgment while the appeal was still pending, an aggressive legal manoeuvre aimed at solidifying their position of authority.

In a decisive ruling, Justice Nevile Wamambo dismissed the Prof Ncube faction’s application, delivering yet another twist in this saga of political brinkmanship.

“After reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the application be and is hereby dismissed with applicant (Prof Ncube) paying costs to the first (Sen Tshabangu) and third (Mlotshwa) respondents,” ruled Justice Wamambo.

The court’s decision effectively leaves Sen Tshabangu’s appeal intact, granting him a temporary reprieve in the escalating battle for control.

For the Prof Ncube faction, this is a legal setback, but it is unlikely to deter their broader strategy to assert dominance within the embattled party.

Adding fuel to the fire, the faction has summoned Sen Tshabangu to a disciplinary hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

The hearing, which promises to intensify the party’s internal strife, is set to scrutinise Sen Tshabangu’s “controversial” actions.

These include his alleged unilateral appointments and reassignments of CCC members in Parliament, moves the Prof Ncube camp argues were both unauthorized and illegal.

This disciplinary hearing is emblematic of the growing rift between the two leaders, with Prof Ncube and Sen Tshabangu locked in a bitter contest for supremacy in a party already plagued by factionalism.

The stakes are high, as the outcome of these internal proceedings could have far-reaching implications for the CCC’s future.

The CCC, once the leading entity in opposition politics, now finds itself mired in discord.

The legal battles, disciplinary hearings, and public disputes paint a picture of a party struggling to reconcile its internal differences. Herald