I WILL NOT CHANGE MY MIND, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa says he will not be swayed by current efforts being made to extend the tenure to 2030.
He said those
pushing to have his term extended were exercising their democratic right, but
those efforts will not in any way persuade him to remain in office when his
term ends. He will allow his party Zanu-PF and the country to elect his
successor.
Those pushing
to have his term extended have cited the elaborate contribution President
Mnangagwa has made in terms of signature projects that range from
infrastructure, economic growth, agriculture and mining, among others, which
saw Zanu-PF resolving at its Annual People’s Conference in Bulawayo last year
to pass a resolution to extend his term to 2030.
Asked to
respond to growing calls for him to lengthen his term President Mnangagwa said:
“It’s not
imaginable that there is anybody in the country who can push me. I feel very
uncomfortable. I am very solid.
“I have always
said I am a constitutionalist, I have my two terms when they come to an end,
the country and the party will move on by electing my successor,” said
President Mnangagwa.
One editor
appeared not to have been satisfied with the response and asked President
Mnangagwa to make a pronunciation that would help in guiding the media.
He said this is
so, given what he felt was confusion and anxiety as some were still pushing for
the term to be extended beyond 2028 even though he had consistently said he
would not go beyond his constitutionally provided term limit.
“I thought you
are putting it very clearly, that I am very clear, that I have two terms, and
these terms are very definite, and I am so democratic. When they come to an
end, I will step aside and my party will elect my successor that is as clear as
day. Those who have other imaginations, it’s a democratic society for people to
dream, but facts will carry the day,” said President Mnangagwa.
Another editor
asked President Mnangagwa what assurance was there that he would not be
persuaded to shift from his well-pronounced position given the current efforts
to have his term extended.
“I will
persuade the persuaders not to persuade me so that I remain constitutional,”
said President Mnangagwa.
The President
was also asked about the apparent disrespect of the party leadership
particularly directed at some members of the Presidium by certain elements in
the party and members of the public, particularly on national events such as
burial of national heroes at the National Heroes Acre.
“I am so happy,
this is the vibrancy of democracy.
“The foolish
and the wise both have their day. I think those who really are Zanu-PF at heart
go by the rules and decorum of Zanu-PF. We have other people who are in
Zanu-PF, who in themselves are not Zanu-PF, but they dress in Zanu-PF regalia,
so you must always see when people talk and see which camp they belong when
they open their mouth,” said President Mnangagwa.
The President
has on several occasions been consistent that he will leave office once he has
completed his two terms and would not violate the Constitution which he was
equally instrumental in crafting during the constitution-making process which
was eventually adopted in 2013. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment