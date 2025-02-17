I WILL NOT CHANGE MY MIND, SAYS ED



President Mnangagwa says he will not be swayed by current efforts being made to extend the tenure to 2030.

He said those pushing to have his term extended were exercising their democratic right, but those efforts will not in any way persuade him to remain in office when his term ends. He will allow his party Zanu-PF and the country to elect his successor.

Those pushing to have his term extended have cited the elaborate contribution President Mnangagwa has made in terms of signature projects that range from infrastructure, economic growth, agriculture and mining, among others, which saw Zanu-PF resolving at its Annual People’s Conference in Bulawayo last year to pass a resolution to extend his term to 2030.

Asked to respond to growing calls for him to lengthen his term President Mnangagwa said:

“It’s not imaginable that there is anybody in the country who can push me. I feel very uncomfortable. I am very solid.

“I have always said I am a constitutionalist, I have my two terms when they come to an end, the country and the party will move on by electing my successor,” said President Mnangagwa.

One editor appeared not to have been satisfied with the response and asked President Mnangagwa to make a pronunciation that would help in guiding the media.

He said this is so, given what he felt was confusion and anxiety as some were still pushing for the term to be extended beyond 2028 even though he had consistently said he would not go beyond his constitutionally provided term limit.

“I thought you are putting it very clearly, that I am very clear, that I have two terms, and these terms are very definite, and I am so democratic. When they come to an end, I will step aside and my party will elect my successor that is as clear as day. Those who have other imaginations, it’s a democratic society for people to dream, but facts will carry the day,” said President Mnangagwa.

Another editor asked President Mnangagwa what assurance was there that he would not be persuaded to shift from his well-pronounced position given the current efforts to have his term extended.

“I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me so that I remain constitutional,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President was also asked about the apparent disrespect of the party leadership particularly directed at some members of the Presidium by certain elements in the party and members of the public, particularly on national events such as burial of national heroes at the National Heroes Acre.

“I am so happy, this is the vibrancy of democracy.

“The foolish and the wise both have their day. I think those who really are Zanu-PF at heart go by the rules and decorum of Zanu-PF. We have other people who are in Zanu-PF, who in themselves are not Zanu-PF, but they dress in Zanu-PF regalia, so you must always see when people talk and see which camp they belong when they open their mouth,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President has on several occasions been consistent that he will leave office once he has completed his two terms and would not violate the Constitution which he was equally instrumental in crafting during the constitution-making process which was eventually adopted in 2013. Herald