SHAMED MAGAYA IN TEARS

Prophet Walter Magaya shed tears after he was overwhelmed by the support he received from thousands of his followers, who included some international visitors, at a PHD Ministries church service in Harare yesterday.
The PHD
Ministries founder has been the subject of fierce social media attacks in
recent weeks amid a fallout over his bid to be the ZIFA president and the
honorary doctorate he received.
His followers
turned out in their thousands to throw their support behind him at the PHD
church in Waterfalls.
“I have been
humbled by the large number of people present, including the international
visitors,” Prophet Magaya told H-Metro.
“The leadership
conference, which started on Friday, had a huge attendance which truly uplifted
my faith in the one who anointed me for this ministry.”
Prophet Magaya
did not want to discuss the recent controversy.
Despite further
inquiries, he chose not to elaborate on the recent controversies surrounding
the ZIFA elections.
Instead, it was
his followers who addressed the issues with their chants in which they said
there was a campaign to tarnish the image of their leader.
The huge
turnout at yesterday’s Sunday service appeared to be a message from his
followers that they were steadfastly behind him.
When he
arrived, the auditorium burst into a song, “Siyanai naye Magaya,” which is now
an anthem on the occasions some people someone is being targeted.
Magaya, moved
by the love from his congregation, was in tears when he knelt and started
praying.
Overseer Admire
Mango, who is Prophet Magaya’s trusted lieutenant, said some of their visitors
yesterday were church leaders who had come from various countries, including
the United States, the Netherlands and several African nations.
“While I cannot
confirm if their visit relates to the social media discussions, it’s clear that
our ministry is growing, especially following the challenges which were posed
by Covid-19,” he said.
A church
member, Trynos Mazvivinga, said: “His failure to contest for the ZIFA president
does not affect us. Yadah Football Club lost a lot of games but that did not
move our faith in God and his leadership of our ministry, we respect his
anointing, which cannot be diminished by such setbacks. H Metro
