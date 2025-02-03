SHAMED MAGAYA IN TEARS



Prophet Walter Magaya shed tears after he was overwhelmed by the support he received from thousands of his followers, who included some international visitors, at a PHD Ministries church service in Harare yesterday.

The PHD Ministries founder has been the subject of fierce social media attacks in recent weeks amid a fallout over his bid to be the ZIFA president and the honorary doctorate he received.

His followers turned out in their thousands to throw their support behind him at the PHD church in Waterfalls.

“I have been humbled by the large number of people present, including the international visitors,” Prophet Magaya told H-Metro.

“The leadership conference, which started on Friday, had a huge attendance which truly uplifted my faith in the one who anointed me for this ministry.”

Prophet Magaya did not want to discuss the recent controversy.

Despite further inquiries, he chose not to elaborate on the recent controversies surrounding the ZIFA elections.

Instead, it was his followers who addressed the issues with their chants in which they said there was a campaign to tarnish the image of their leader.

The huge turnout at yesterday’s Sunday service appeared to be a message from his followers that they were steadfastly behind him.

When he arrived, the auditorium burst into a song, “Siyanai naye Magaya,” which is now an anthem on the occasions some people someone is being targeted.

Magaya, moved by the love from his congregation, was in tears when he knelt and started praying.

Overseer Admire Mango, who is Prophet Magaya’s trusted lieutenant, said some of their visitors yesterday were church leaders who had come from various countries, including the United States, the Netherlands and several African nations.

“While I cannot confirm if their visit relates to the social media discussions, it’s clear that our ministry is growing, especially following the challenges which were posed by Covid-19,” he said.

A church member, Trynos Mazvivinga, said: “His failure to contest for the ZIFA president does not affect us. Yadah Football Club lost a lot of games but that did not move our faith in God and his leadership of our ministry, we respect his anointing, which cannot be diminished by such setbacks. H Metro