DETAINED BUYANGA CRITICALLY ILL

Lawyers representing incarcerated businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi have said the continued detention of their client has taken a toll on his health.
Reports from
South Africa have also indicated that Buyanga has fallen ill while in prison
with his lawyers calling on the South African Judiciary to expedite the review
of his case.
Buyanga,
through his Hamilton Foundation lawyers, said his detention contravened section
50 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which mandates that an arrested person must
be brought before a court within 48 hours.
He recently
offered R12 million as bail, but was turned down.
“Sadiqi has
fallen ill in hospital. He has been subjected to unlawful detention, procedural
irregularities and a blatant miscarriage of justice.
“His detention
contravenes section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which mandates that an
arrested person must be brought before a court within 48 hours,” the lawyers
said.
Buyanga was
arrested on November 29, 2022, and was only brought to court for his first
appearance on December 7, 2022.
The lawyers
alleged that there was abuse of power by the SA’s Hawks.
“The Hawks
registered a parallel criminal docket against immigration practitioners who
assisted Sadiqi, acting beyond their legal mandate.
“There is also
false allegations and lack of evidence: The State’s case against Sadiqi lacks
prima facie evidence and the complainant's credibility has been severely
compromised,” the lawyers said.
On his alleged
escape from prison, the lawyers said their client had been falsely accused of
conspiring to escape from prison, with no evidence to support these claims and
these allegations were fabricated to deny him bail.
“This
allegation has further compromised his right to a fair trial. The statement
demands the immediate and unconditional release of Sadiqi, dismissal of all
charges and a thorough investigation into the abuses of power by the Hawks,
SAPS and other involved authorities.
“The Judiciary
is urged to expedite the review of Sadiqi’s case and ensure that justice is
served without further delay. The statement also appeals to the judicial and
executive community, human rights organisations and all people of conscience to
stand in solidarity with Sadiqi.
“As reported
earlier, Sadiqi’s detention has taken a toll on his health, with reports
indicating that he has fallen sick in prison. His supporters argue that his
prosecution is ‘concocted and malicious’ and that he has been denied his
fundamental rights, including access to private medical healthcare.”
Recently,
Buyanga’s lawyers petitioned the South African presidency, demanding his
release following his detention in a Johannesburg facility over allegations of
kidnapping, fraud and financial crimes in 2022. H Metro
