HEAD FORGES SIGNATURE, STEALS US$1 220

The headmaster of Sojini Secondary School in Mbembesi, Matabeleland North, Themba Nyoni, appeared in court on Thursday accused of forging documents to withdraw US$1 220 from school funds.

Nyoni (53), of Mbembesi, allegedly forged the signature of the school chairman, Arnold Nombembe, on a withdrawal slip and cashed the funds at Stanbic Bank.

He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Beverly Madzikatire and was remanded out of custody until March 6 for continuation of trial.

The State called forensic expert Kurauone Madzivanyika, who testified that Nombembe’s signatures on the withdrawal slip were forged.

Prosecutor Sehliselo Khumalo told the court that Nyoni allegedly committed the offence on November 21, 2023, when he forged Nombembe’s signature.

The matter came to light when Nombembe discovered a withdrawal slip bearing his forged signature at the school bursar’s office.

“The withdrawal slip was for US$1 220,” Khumalo said.

In 2018, Nyoni was taken to court following accusations of bullying and publicly berating teachers, accusing them of being useless. He reportedly fell out with some subordinates because they refused to accept his “draconian” rules. Chronicle