HEAD FORGES SIGNATURE, STEALS US$1 220

The headmaster of Sojini Secondary School in Mbembesi, Matabeleland North, Themba Nyoni, appeared in court on Thursday accused of forging documents to withdraw US$1 220 from school funds.
Nyoni (53), of
Mbembesi, allegedly forged the signature of the school chairman, Arnold
Nombembe, on a withdrawal slip and cashed the funds at Stanbic Bank.
He appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate Beverly Madzikatire and was remanded out of custody
until March 6 for continuation of trial.
The State
called forensic expert Kurauone Madzivanyika, who testified that Nombembe’s
signatures on the withdrawal slip were forged.
Prosecutor
Sehliselo Khumalo told the court that Nyoni allegedly committed the offence on
November 21, 2023, when he forged Nombembe’s signature.
The matter came
to light when Nombembe discovered a withdrawal slip bearing his forged
signature at the school bursar’s office.
“The withdrawal
slip was for US$1 220,” Khumalo said.
In 2018, Nyoni
was taken to court following accusations of bullying and publicly berating
teachers, accusing them of being useless. He reportedly fell out with some
subordinates because they refused to accept his “draconian” rules. Chronicle
