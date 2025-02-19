FOUR APOSTOLIC SEC CHILDREN DROWN

In a tragic incident that has left the community in mourning, four children from an apostolic sect drowned on Friday while hiding under a bridge with their parents during heavy rains.

The Midlands Province police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that the three bodies of the deceased were retrieved along the riverbank, while police are still searching for the body of a 1-year-9-month-old infant.

He said the incident occurred at around 3:30am when a congregation of about 20 people from the Apostolic Church sect were praying near Tare Bridge along the Gokwe-Siabuwa road.

Insp Mahoko told The Midweek Watch that when the rains started pouring upstream, a wave of floods swept the congregants away while they were seeking shelter under the bridge.

“The congregants fell asleep while the rains were pouring upstream. A wave of floods came and swept them away. They woke up to rescue themselves but unfortunately failed to retrieve four children,” said Insp Mahoko.

The victims have been identified as Beauty Mavhiringani, a 9-month-old girl from Village Kamba; Devine Muvhiringani, a 4-year-old boy from Village Kamba, Pamela Natare, a 1-year-9-month-old girl from Village Tsive and Effort Shava, a 3-year-old boy from Village Mudzimiri.

Insp Mahoko confirmed that the retrieved bodies have been taken to Gokwe South District Hospital Mortuary, and investigations are still underway. Midweek Watch