FOUR APOSTOLIC SEC CHILDREN DROWN

In a tragic incident that has left the community in mourning, four children from an apostolic sect drowned on Friday while hiding under a bridge with their parents during heavy rains.
The Midlands
Province police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that the three
bodies of the deceased were retrieved along the riverbank, while police are
still searching for the body of a 1-year-9-month-old infant.
He said the
incident occurred at around 3:30am when a congregation of about 20 people from
the Apostolic Church sect were praying near Tare Bridge along the Gokwe-Siabuwa
road.
Insp Mahoko
told The Midweek Watch that when the rains started pouring upstream, a wave of
floods swept the congregants away while they were seeking shelter under the
bridge.
“The
congregants fell asleep while the rains were pouring upstream. A wave of floods
came and swept them away. They woke up to rescue themselves but unfortunately
failed to retrieve four children,” said Insp Mahoko.
The victims
have been identified as Beauty Mavhiringani, a 9-month-old girl from Village
Kamba; Devine Muvhiringani, a 4-year-old boy from Village Kamba, Pamela Natare,
a 1-year-9-month-old girl from Village Tsive and Effort Shava, a 3-year-old boy
from Village Mudzimiri.
Insp Mahoko
confirmed that the retrieved bodies have been taken to Gokwe South District
Hospital Mortuary, and investigations are still underway. Midweek Watch
