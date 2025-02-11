GOVT TO CATER FOR DIASPORANS, SAYS ED

Excellence is not an option but a guaranteed necessity to propel the country’s national development agenda, hence all Cabinet Ministers should recommit to the duty of transforming Zimbabweans’ livelihoods, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his opening address at the first meeting of the 2025 Cabinet Year held at State House yesterday, the President charged his team to prioritise outcomes that positively affect the lives of the general citizenry.

All Zimbabweans, including those in the diaspora, he added, should be well catered for.

“At the outset, all members are reminded of the need to once again recommit ourselves to the duty of transforming livelihoods and developing our great nation towards the achievement of Vision 2030.

“The mandate before us is clear: we must deliver quality services to our citizens, ensuring that their needs are met and lives improved.

“All our collective efforts should be geared towards creating a better future for all, leaving no one and no place behind. In this pursuit, it is critically important to engage with our people, listening to their concerns and responding to their needs.

“The culture of accountability, transparency and excellence within our Ministries should be nurtured with a greater sense of urgency for the ultimate objective of achieving transformational results. You must lead by example.

“We must serve all our people from across all the four corners of our country including those in the diaspora” he said.

President Mnangagwa reiterated that all Cabinet meetings must be attended without fail.

Where Ministers fail to attend due to approved reasons, they should delegate authority to Deputy Ministers and Permanent Secretaries, who should submit their Ministerial positions thereat.

“In the same vein, Cabinet Members should ensure that Permanent Secretaries attend Working Party Meetings and brief them ahead of Cabinet Committee Meetings.

“As I stated at the closing meeting of 2024 attendance at Cabinet Committee and Working Party meetings will form part of the performance evaluation criteria.

“While members are required to be abreast with programme implementation at the community level through regular field visits, these should not disrupt and unduly affect workflow in our provinces and districts,” he said.

The President said he demanded boldness and decisiveness in the execution of Ministers’ duties.

“I urge all of us to remain aware that ours is a selfless service to the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe.

“I challenge us to undertake our work with utmost humility, sacrifice and commitment. Cabinet is run on the basis of collective responsibility; we must pull in one direction. There is no room for lethargy, fence sitting and dragging of feet,” he said.

Performance contracting, said President Mnangagwa, remained a vital cog in the Second Republic’s strategy to enhance service delivery and drive the attainment of Vision 2030.

As such, he announced that, Deputy Ministers must now also sign performance contracts as part of Government’s endeavour to enhance accountability and efficiency.

“…this year will see us strengthen our focus on measurable outcomes, timely execution of policies, and responsiveness to the needs of our citizens.

“I have directed that Deputy Ministers should also sign performance contracts as part of our endeavour of accountability and efficiency.

“Every Ministry, Department, and Agency must uphold the highest standards of professionalism and servant leadership. Excellence is not an option; but a guaranteed necessity to propel our national development agenda.

“Let us, therefore, approach 2025 with renewed vigour, guided by our shared vision of progress, prosperity, and people-centred governance,” said President Mnangagwa.

On the economic growth front, the President said emphasis should be put towards ensuring that business is not hindered by prohibitive regulations as well as punitive administrative licenses and fees required by Ministries.

Fees, licences, permits and regulations, he added, should instead promote economic development and improve the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

“To enhance the overall performance of our economy, the Ease of Doing Business Agenda continues to be an important aspect of our programming.

“In that regard, concerted efforts must be made to revisit all the areas that hinder the start or growth of all investments, whether local or foreign. I commend the entrepreneurial spirit among our people. By nature, Zimbabweans are hardworking,” he said. Herald