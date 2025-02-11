ZIMRA DESTROYS 21 SMUGGLING BOATS

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), in conjunction with other border security agencies, has intercepted and destroyed 21 inflatable boats used by smugglers to ferry contraband across the Limpopo River between Zimbabwe and South Africa. The boats were confiscated in a drone-assisted surveillance operation, marking a significant step in the fight against smuggling.
In a statement,
Zimra’s Commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, said they had confiscated
and destroyed 21 smuggling boats and 20 paddles along the Limpopo River. “This
operation, a testament to Zimbabwe’s strengthened border security measures,
highlights the growing impact of drone surveillance and a whole-of-government
approach to tackling illicit trade,” she said.
This crackdown
involves collaboration among the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Zimra, the
police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection
Commission to prevent illicit goods from entering local markets. Smugglers
employ increasingly sophisticated methods to evade duties, prompting
authorities to invest in advanced technology to counteract these activities.
The sting
operation saw Zimra’s elite drone operations squad, comprising customs officers
and other border security stakeholders, patrolling key smuggling hotspots,
providing real-time aerial intelligence that led to the swift interception and
destruction of smuggling infrastructure.
Ms Chinamasa
said the drones have revolutionised border security, providing unparalleled
aerial surveillance and tracking of smugglers in real-time, even in remote
areas that were previously difficult to monitor. “The drones are also equipped
with night vision and high-resolution cameras. They have been instrumental in
identifying illegal crossing points and exposing deeply entrenched smuggling
networks,” she said.
“This is a
game-changer in our fight against smuggling. The use of drones has allowed us
to detect smuggling activities with precision and speed, ensuring that illicit
goods never make it into the market.”
In December
last year, the Government intensified efforts to combat the illegal movement of
goods across borders, a critical component of a broader strategy to stabilise
the economy and promote lawful trade practices. Smuggling has long been a
significant challenge, severely undermining the economy, crippling local
industries, and stifling revenue collection.
At the heart of
this initiative is the National Anti-smuggling Task Force, which has seized
millions of dollars’ worth of contraband. State warehouses are now overflowing
with confiscated items, including luxury vehicles, cross-border buses, haulage
trucks, foodstuffs, and second-hand clothing.
“Smuggling is
not just about tax evasion; it’s an attack on our economy, local industries,
and the safety of our communities. Through this collaborative approach, we are
sending a strong message that Zimbabwe’s borders will not be a playground for
criminals,” said Ms Chinamasa.
She said the
latest intelligence-driven operation targeted five notorious smuggling
corridors, informally known as Valley 1 & 2, Proof, Godfather, and Thembani
along the Limpopo River. “In these illegal crossing points, our surveillance
teams uncovered a fleet of inflatable boats strategically positioned on both
the Zimbabwean and South African sides of the border, and there were vehicles
and donkey-drawn carts on standby, ready to transport smuggled goods inland,”
said Ms Chinamasa.
She added that
smuggling threatens local businesses, promotes the flooding of untaxed goods
into the market, weakens local manufacturers, and deprives the Government of
much-needed revenue for essential services.
“This operation
underscores the effectiveness of multi-agency cooperation in tackling illicit
trade. Zimra, border security forces, law enforcement agencies, and local
intelligence teams have intensified their efforts, working hand-in-hand to
disrupt smuggling syndicates and uphold economic integrity,” said Ms Chinamasa.
She also
mentioned that the revenue collector will continue to intensify aerial patrols,
deploy more drones, and increase joint border operations with security agencies
to completely dismantle smuggling syndicates. “Smuggling is not just a crime;
it’s economic sabotage. Those engaging in these illegal activities must
understand that the net is tightening,” said Ms Chinamasa.
“We remain
committed to facilitating legitimate trade while aggressively combating
smuggling. The agency calls upon all citizens, businesses, and stakeholders to
report smuggling activities and support ongoing efforts to secure the nation’s
borders.”
Speaking at the
International Customs Day commemorations recently, Finance, Economic
Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said
customs authorities are the first line of defence in protecting national
borders. He stressed the need to actively combat the movement of illicit goods
and ensure that trade routes are secure. Herald
