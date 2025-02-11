ZIMRA DESTROYS 21 SMUGGLING BOATS

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), in conjunction with other border security agencies, has intercepted and destroyed 21 inflatable boats used by smugglers to ferry contraband across the Limpopo River between Zimbabwe and South Africa. The boats were confiscated in a drone-assisted surveillance operation, marking a significant step in the fight against smuggling.

In a statement, Zimra’s Commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, said they had confiscated and destroyed 21 smuggling boats and 20 paddles along the Limpopo River. “This operation, a testament to Zimbabwe’s strengthened border security measures, highlights the growing impact of drone surveillance and a whole-of-government approach to tackling illicit trade,” she said.

This crackdown involves collaboration among the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Zimra, the police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission to prevent illicit goods from entering local markets. Smugglers employ increasingly sophisticated methods to evade duties, prompting authorities to invest in advanced technology to counteract these activities.

The sting operation saw Zimra’s elite drone operations squad, comprising customs officers and other border security stakeholders, patrolling key smuggling hotspots, providing real-time aerial intelligence that led to the swift interception and destruction of smuggling infrastructure.

Ms Chinamasa said the drones have revolutionised border security, providing unparalleled aerial surveillance and tracking of smugglers in real-time, even in remote areas that were previously difficult to monitor. “The drones are also equipped with night vision and high-resolution cameras. They have been instrumental in identifying illegal crossing points and exposing deeply entrenched smuggling networks,” she said.

“This is a game-changer in our fight against smuggling. The use of drones has allowed us to detect smuggling activities with precision and speed, ensuring that illicit goods never make it into the market.”

In December last year, the Government intensified efforts to combat the illegal movement of goods across borders, a critical component of a broader strategy to stabilise the economy and promote lawful trade practices. Smuggling has long been a significant challenge, severely undermining the economy, crippling local industries, and stifling revenue collection.

At the heart of this initiative is the National Anti-smuggling Task Force, which has seized millions of dollars’ worth of contraband. State warehouses are now overflowing with confiscated items, including luxury vehicles, cross-border buses, haulage trucks, foodstuffs, and second-hand clothing.

“Smuggling is not just about tax evasion; it’s an attack on our economy, local industries, and the safety of our communities. Through this collaborative approach, we are sending a strong message that Zimbabwe’s borders will not be a playground for criminals,” said Ms Chinamasa.

She said the latest intelligence-driven operation targeted five notorious smuggling corridors, informally known as Valley 1 & 2, Proof, Godfather, and Thembani along the Limpopo River. “In these illegal crossing points, our surveillance teams uncovered a fleet of inflatable boats strategically positioned on both the Zimbabwean and South African sides of the border, and there were vehicles and donkey-drawn carts on standby, ready to transport smuggled goods inland,” said Ms Chinamasa.

She added that smuggling threatens local businesses, promotes the flooding of untaxed goods into the market, weakens local manufacturers, and deprives the Government of much-needed revenue for essential services.

“This operation underscores the effectiveness of multi-agency cooperation in tackling illicit trade. Zimra, border security forces, law enforcement agencies, and local intelligence teams have intensified their efforts, working hand-in-hand to disrupt smuggling syndicates and uphold economic integrity,” said Ms Chinamasa.

She also mentioned that the revenue collector will continue to intensify aerial patrols, deploy more drones, and increase joint border operations with security agencies to completely dismantle smuggling syndicates. “Smuggling is not just a crime; it’s economic sabotage. Those engaging in these illegal activities must understand that the net is tightening,” said Ms Chinamasa.

“We remain committed to facilitating legitimate trade while aggressively combating smuggling. The agency calls upon all citizens, businesses, and stakeholders to report smuggling activities and support ongoing efforts to secure the nation’s borders.”

Speaking at the International Customs Day commemorations recently, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said customs authorities are the first line of defence in protecting national borders. He stressed the need to actively combat the movement of illicit goods and ensure that trade routes are secure. Herald