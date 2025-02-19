COPS RAID DRUG DENS : THREE JUVENILE GIRLS NABBED



Separate raids by crack teams from the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) conducted in Bulawayo’s western suburbs and the city centre have led to the arrest of several suspects, including minors involved in dangerous drugs and substances.

Among those arrested for taking illicit substances and smoking dagga were a 12-year-old girl doing Grade Seven at a local primary school, a 14-year-old boy who is in Form Two and an 18-year-old female in Form Three.

The first raid was conducted in Entumbane and Njube suburbs on Tuesday while more suspects were nabbed in the city centre yesterday.

A huge haul of Broncleer cough syrup — an over-the-counter cough medicine that is abused by drug users — marijuana and crystal meth were seized in the two raids by police at several houses in the western areas and streets in the city centre.

Among the arrested individuals is a security guard employed by a local security company and an Entumbane resident whose house was used to host drug initiation parties for school children as young as 12 years old.

The raid was a culmination of information supplied to police by members of the community and police intelligence leading to the arrest of the suspects as authorities continue to fight against drug peddling and use in the city.

Yesterday, police paraded the suspects together with the drugs at the Bulawayo Central Police Station. Bulawayo provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said one of the suspects intimidated residents in Entumbane by claiming that he was untouchable and police could not arrest him.

“One suspect, Elliot Ndlovu, aged 24, was telling residents of Entumbane that police feared him and would not do anything to him as he was untouchable.

“ZRP would like to put it on record that there is no one above the law,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

“CID Bulawayo went on to conduct a raid in Entumbane and Njube suburbs and arrested six suspects after they were found in possession of drugs ranging from crystal meth and dagga.

“Others were also arrested for using drugs and illegal substances such as Broncleer cough syrup.”

The operation moved to the central business district (CBD) yesterday where more suspects were nabbed for dealing and using drugs.

“Today (yesterday) in the CBD in streets near Pick and Pay Hyper, police arrested several suspects for peddling drugs. We would like to thank the public for continuing to supply the police with information that may lead to the arrest of individuals who deal in drugs,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She hailed Entumbane and Njube residents for taking a stand against drugs in their suburbs by reporting the illegal activities to the police.

“The residents of Entumbane and Njube are saying no to drugs in their areas. Drug dealers have a tendency of intimidating community members and telling residents that they are above the law and as police we want to assure the public that information supplied to us will be acted upon in confidence,” said Ass Insp Msebele.

She expressed concern that most drug peddlers in the city were aged between 19 and 25 years.

Among the arrested suspects are Ashley Richardson (22) from Njube, Thomas Phiri (19) from Entumbabne, as well as Ronald Ncube (24) from Emganwini suburb.

Ntuntuko Masuku (20) of Entumbane, Michael Ncube aged 34, whose address is unknown, were also nabbed.

One of the suspects arrested is 36-year-old Nikita Mhlanga who was arrested for hosting vuzu parties selling drugs to school children as young as 12 years.

When detectives raided Mhlanga’s home in Entumbane suburb on Tuesday they found schoolchildren, school dropouts and adults engaging in the illegal activities.

Another school dropout aged 17 from Entumbane and a 17-year-old in Form Three were also nabbed. The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents or guardians.

The drug dealer is expected in court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, last Friday police arrested four suspected drug dealers in Entumbane after a tip-off from members of the public.

Insp Msebele confirmed the arrest of Aubrey Muchenje, Sylvester Moyo, Elton Ndlovu and Owen Muchenje for possession of dangerous drugs.

“On 14 February four suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and the circumstances are that police received a tip-off from concerned residents that the individuals were selling drugs,” she said.

“Searches were conducted resulting in Elton Ndlovu being found in possession of 40 bottles of 100ml Broncleer cough syrup and 1 kilogramme of dagga.

“Aubrey Muchenje was found with one sachet of crystal meth and sachets while Sylvester Moyo was in possession of sachets of crystal meth and dagga. Owen Muchenje was found with crystal meth,” she said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court. Chronicle