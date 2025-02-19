COPS RAID DRUG DENS : THREE JUVENILE GIRLS NABBED

Separate raids by crack teams from the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) conducted in Bulawayo’s western suburbs and the city centre have led to the arrest of several suspects, including minors involved in dangerous drugs and substances.
Among those
arrested for taking illicit substances and smoking dagga were a 12-year-old
girl doing Grade Seven at a local primary school, a 14-year-old boy who is in
Form Two and an 18-year-old female in Form Three.
The first raid
was conducted in Entumbane and Njube suburbs on Tuesday while more suspects
were nabbed in the city centre yesterday.
A huge haul of
Broncleer cough syrup — an over-the-counter cough medicine that is abused by
drug users — marijuana and crystal meth were seized in the two raids by police
at several houses in the western areas and streets in the city centre.
Among the
arrested individuals is a security guard employed by a local security company
and an Entumbane resident whose house was used to host drug initiation parties
for school children as young as 12 years old.
The raid was a
culmination of information supplied to police by members of the community and
police intelligence leading to the arrest of the suspects as authorities
continue to fight against drug peddling and use in the city.
Yesterday,
police paraded the suspects together with the drugs at the Bulawayo Central
Police Station. Bulawayo provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said one of the suspects intimidated residents in
Entumbane by claiming that he was untouchable and police could not arrest him.
“One suspect,
Elliot Ndlovu, aged 24, was telling residents of Entumbane that police feared
him and would not do anything to him as he was untouchable.
“ZRP would like
to put it on record that there is no one above the law,” said Asst Insp
Msebele.
“CID Bulawayo
went on to conduct a raid in Entumbane and Njube suburbs and arrested six
suspects after they were found in possession of drugs ranging from crystal meth
and dagga.
“Others were
also arrested for using drugs and illegal substances such as Broncleer cough
syrup.”
The operation
moved to the central business district (CBD) yesterday where more suspects were
nabbed for dealing and using drugs.
“Today
(yesterday) in the CBD in streets near Pick and Pay Hyper, police arrested
several suspects for peddling drugs. We would like to thank the public for
continuing to supply the police with information that may lead to the arrest of
individuals who deal in drugs,” said Asst Insp Msebele.
She hailed
Entumbane and Njube residents for taking a stand against drugs in their suburbs
by reporting the illegal activities to the police.
“The residents
of Entumbane and Njube are saying no to drugs in their areas. Drug dealers have
a tendency of intimidating community members and telling residents that they
are above the law and as police we want to assure the public that information
supplied to us will be acted upon in confidence,” said Ass Insp Msebele.
She expressed
concern that most drug peddlers in the city were aged between 19 and 25 years.
Among the
arrested suspects are Ashley Richardson (22) from Njube, Thomas Phiri (19) from
Entumbabne, as well as Ronald Ncube (24) from Emganwini suburb.
Ntuntuko Masuku
(20) of Entumbane, Michael Ncube aged 34, whose address is unknown, were also
nabbed.
One of the
suspects arrested is 36-year-old Nikita Mhlanga who was arrested for hosting
vuzu parties selling drugs to school children as young as 12 years.
When detectives
raided Mhlanga’s home in Entumbane suburb on Tuesday they found schoolchildren,
school dropouts and adults engaging in the illegal activities.
Another school
dropout aged 17 from Entumbane and a 17-year-old in Form Three were also
nabbed. The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents or
guardians.
The drug dealer
is expected in court on Thursday.
Meanwhile, last
Friday police arrested four suspected drug dealers in Entumbane after a tip-off
from members of the public.
Insp Msebele
confirmed the arrest of Aubrey Muchenje, Sylvester Moyo, Elton Ndlovu and Owen
Muchenje for possession of dangerous drugs.
“On 14 February
four suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and the circumstances are that
police received a tip-off from concerned residents that the individuals were
selling drugs,” she said.
“Searches were
conducted resulting in Elton Ndlovu being found in possession of 40 bottles of
100ml Broncleer cough syrup and 1 kilogramme of dagga.
“Aubrey
Muchenje was found with one sachet of crystal meth and sachets while Sylvester
Moyo was in possession of sachets of crystal meth and dagga. Owen Muchenje was
found with crystal meth,” she said.
The suspects
are expected to appear in court. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment